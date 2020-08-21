With a mega 30% off Avant Skincare - here's what's in our basket

Avant Skincare one of those brands I’ve spotted in Harvey Nichols Beauty Hall and have always meant to investigate. I've heard editors rave about the RNA Radical Firmness Anti-Ageing Serum (RNA is a relatively new beauty ingredient and is pretty exciting in terms of cell renewal) and the Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face & Eye Night Cream.

I like the idea of natural-meets-science-backed ingredients. But these are not pocket money prices, sitting between REN, Elemis, Aesop and La Mer. If you love these brands, then with 30 per cent everything off until September 2020, Avant is well worth a look.

It describes itself as 'skincare-to-share', meaning it’s for all genders and ethnicities, focusing more on skin concerns and rather than tribes. Don't be surprised if your other half or your teen help themselves to your purchases. None of the raw ingredients have ever been tested on animals.

I’m impressed with the breadth of their whopping ten ranges from the more natural Advanced Bio to the super performance Limited Edition range and saw lots of ingredients in there I like such as the anti-ageing peptide Matrixyl 3000, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, moringa oil and rose.

There are both clinical and spa-type offerings, with some pretty intriguing things such as the ' Age Reversing Chin Emulsion' to lift your V-Zone (that's the chin and jawline).

This is sophisticated, clever performance skincare that feels like self-care and now that I've tried it, I really am impressed. This is what's in my basket.

For instant line softening