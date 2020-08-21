With a mega 30% off Avant Skincare - here's what's in our basket

Victoria Woodhall 21 August 2020
avant-skincare

Cruelty-free, genderless and luxe: 9 Avant sale buys we think you'll love

Avant Skincare one of those brands I’ve spotted in Harvey Nichols Beauty Hall and have always meant to investigate. I've heard editors rave about the RNA Radical Firmness Anti-Ageing Serum  (RNA is a relatively new beauty ingredient and is pretty exciting in terms of cell renewal) and the Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face & Eye Night Cream.

I like the idea of natural-meets-science-backed ingredients. But these are not pocket money prices, sitting between REN, Elemis, Aesop and La Mer. If you love these brands, then with 30 per cent everything off until September 2020, Avant is well worth a look.

It describes itself as 'skincare-to-share', meaning it’s for all genders and ethnicities, focusing more on skin concerns and rather than tribes. Don't be surprised if your other half or your teen help themselves to your purchases. None of the raw ingredients have ever been tested on animals.

I’m impressed with the breadth of their whopping ten ranges from the more natural Advanced Bio  to the super performance Limited Edition  range and saw lots of ingredients in there I like such as the anti-ageing peptide Matrixyl 3000, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, moringa oil and rose.

There are both clinical and spa-type offerings, with some pretty intriguing things such as the ' Age Reversing Chin Emulsion'  to lift your V-Zone (that's the chin and jawline).

This is sophisticated, clever performance skincare that feels like self-care and now that I've tried it, I really am impressed. This is what's in my basket.

For instant line softening

Hydra-Bright Collagen Eye Restoring Pads, £23.80 was £34

For a zingy thorough cleanse

Bi-Phase Hyaluronic Acid Rejuvenating Micellar Water. Was £73, now £51


For night and day hydration

Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face & Eye Night Cream. Was £98, now £68.60

For an overnight facial

8 hour Radiance Renewal Sleeping Mask. Was £85, now £59.50 

For smooth skin all over

Glycolic Acid Vivifying & Firming Body Treatment. Was £90, now £63

For acne-prone and skin and collagen-boosting

Hi-Retinol Restoring and Lifting Serum. Was £87 now £60.90

For radiance-boosting and stress-busting

Damascan Rose Petals Revitalising Facial Serum. Was £115 now £80.50

For gentle exfoliation

Gentle Rose Beautifying Face Exfoliant. Was £92 now £64.40



For anti-aging peptides for the delicate eye area

Limited Edition Advanced Bio Absolute Youth Eye Therapy (Anti-Ageing) was £109 now £76.30


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More