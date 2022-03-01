The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe

7 January 2018
gtg-avocado-brownies-main

A delicious and skin-loving treat from The Urban Kitchen

Looking for a chocolate fix with the added bonus of nutritional benefits? The Urban Kitchen  read our minds.

These brownies are not only dairy and gluten free but also come packed with skin healing vitamins. Upping our vitamin consumption is the key to hydrated, glowing and supple skin. Vitamin E is your best friend for this and the avocados and ground almonds in this recipe are packed full of the stuff! Here's how to make a sweet treat that everyone will love...

Ingredients

Makes 20 brownies

225g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

4 medium eggs

125g light brown muscovado sugar

25g cocoa powder (make sure this is gluten free!)

50g ground almonds

2tsp vanilla extract

2 very ripe avocados, thoroughly mashed

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees C/ Gas mark 6/ 400F (180 degrees C  for fan). Line a 25 x 30 cm tin with greaseproof paper.
  2. Melt the chocolate in a medium bowl over a pan of simmering water- making sure that the bowl doesn't touch the water. Set aside to cool slightly.
  3. Using an electric beater, whisk the eggs and sugar together for about 5 mins until light and fluffy.
  4. Mix the cocoa, almonds, vanilla and avocados into the melted chocolate. Add the chocolate mixture to the eggs and whisk together until combined. Pour mixture into the prepared tin and level. Bake for 25-30min until set.
  5. Allow to cool completely in the tin before cutting in to 20 squares.

