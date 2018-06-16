The £1.99 Avon body oil that fans love for keeping bug bites at bay

“I won’t go on holiday without it” says one reviewer, “Cannot find a negative,” gushes another - it’s hard to find a bad review about Avon’s Skin So Soft Dry Oil Spray online. It comes with some seriously high praise (as well as holding the title of the brand’s no.1 bestselling bath and body product with five million units sold) and as an added bonus, a refreshingly low price tag of just £1.99.

But it’s one particular benefit that fans claim gives the dry body oil extra bite - its ability to help keep insects away. Stocks sold out following the recent midge pandemic in Scotland and it’s even reported that the US army and SAS use the spray to repel mozzies in the depths of the jungle.

What’s its secret? It’s thought to be down to its use of citronella, a plant-based natural insect repellent.

Before mosquito bite magnets start slathering themselves in the stuff though, it’s worth bearing in mind that the NHS and experts highlight DEET-based insect repellents as the most effective out of the two in terms of protection - especially if you’re travelling to countries where there’s a high risk of catching malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, zika and yellow fever. Before you set off, it's worth checking out the NHS Fit for Travel website and speak to your GP about any extra precautions and medication you might need to take such as mosquito nets and antimalarial tablets.

Should it replace your current bottle of insect repellent? Probably not. Could it replace your daily moisturiser though? Quite possibly. We found it to be fast-absorbing and great at providing long-lasting hydration with its blend of jojoba oil, shea butter and vitamin A and E-rich formula leaving skin soft and supple. It acts as either a great after-sun to help prevent peeling or a quick spritz of moisture when strapped for time. Its sun cream scent also helps conjure up holiday memories in the depths of winter. A definite mood as well as skin pick-me-up to keep dryness at bay at the very least. If not bites.

Avon Skin So Soft Original Dry Oil Spray, £1.99. Buy online here .

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .