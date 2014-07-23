Beat the burden of flaky chapped lips with this creamy lip balm

23 July 2014
NUXE’s Reve de Miel Ultra Nourishing Lip Balm eliminates cracked lips for good

Created to repair and hydrate, this creamy NUXE Reve de Miel Ultra Nourishing Lip Balm is wholesome food for the lips. Its rich texture is crammed with beneficial natural ingredients, such as honey, plant oils, Shea butter and grapefruit essence, which all work to restore your pout back to its optimum state.

Upon application, the thick formula instantly melts into the lips without feeling sticky and seals in moisture, leaving behind a (pleasantly surprising) matte finish that feels both smooth and soft to the touch. Thanks to its non-greasy consistency, this product has multiple uses, whether it’s for a touch of night time nourishment (apply it before you sleep and you’ll wake up with the softest lips ever), under other lip products or for a quick swipe of moisture during the day, you’ll notice the difference the more that you use it.

Since the formula is concentrated, this little tub is long lasting as you only need a small amount per application. It doesn’t hurt that it also smells of delicious honey – if it wasn’t so good for our lips, we’d be tempted to eat it.


