Beauty Crush: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum Infusion

If you’re hoping to look bright-eyed when you don’t feel at all bushy-tailed, we recommend using this new super eye-serum from Estee Lauder , £45, to help tired, fatigued eyes rediscover some of their former sparkle.



Whether to deflate, de-wrinkle or defend against a multitude of environmental aggressors, this serum helps erase a wide range of under-eye woes courtesy of the seriously hi-tech science involved in its formulation.

Often the first place to show signs of ageing and tiredness, we know only too well how hard it can be to find an eye product that effectively treats this especially delicate area of the face. However, after trying this pint-sized anti-ager ourselves, we’ve finally found one that does it all; quite understandably, it’s taken pride of place in many a beauty bag of the GTG team.



Seriously silky and lightweight, the youth-boosting combination of anti-irritants, antioxidants and hydrating hyaluronic acid protects and replenishes the most worn-out of computer screen-staring peepers. A must-have secret weapon in any woman’s artillery in the battle against premature ageing.