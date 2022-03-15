Beauty Crush: Legology Air-Lite Daily Lift for Legs

According to the Mirror, Sasquatch has reportedly been spotted in Canada courtesy of Google Earth. Sorry to have created such a fuss, I was just visiting relations.

Like something out of an Attenborough wildlife special, this homosapien’s seasonal behaviour has seen her legs retreat into hibernation upon glimpsing the first signs of winter. Out came the long johns and out went the razor, as her limbs went straight into cavewoman mode in preparation for the big freeze. After all, who’s really going to see them?

WOAH, WOAH, WOAH Ayesha. Don’t lose faith just yet. Go and dig out your weed whacker, dust off your scythe and step away from your incredibly comfortable but equally unattractive collection of thermals. Party season is soon to be upon us and remember that even though the temperature will be getting lower, your hemline will only be getting higher.

So in addition to panic lunging my way to work and strategic squatting next to/on my poor fellow commuters, I’ll also be giving my pins a leg up on the competition with the latest secret weapon to hit our shelves – Legology’s Air-Lite Daily Air Lift for Legs , £60.

Created by The Legologist and The Telegraph Magazine’s Beauty Editor Kate Shapland, this wonder cream has come at just the right time to fill a gaping hole in the leg care market to address lack of tone, discourage cellulite and reduce fluid retention too. Oh, and it actually works.

Inspired by a press trip to the Leg School in Capri a few years ago, Kate wanted to develop a product that delivered what no leg product had done before and she definitely has thanks to a bevy of bootifying ingredients which aim to aid lymphatic drainage and rev up circulation. Designed to be used in conjunction with a daily stimulating two to five minute-long massage, apply once or twice a day after showering to reap the rewards.

With a refreshing lemon scent created exclusively by perfume house Robertet that is light, cooling and uplifting, it’s the ideal product for anyone looking for a bit of post-bath pampering to relieve heavy, tired-feeling and looking legs. Look at it as your savvy thigh blasting sidekick (and well-deserved treat) to accompany a round of burpees and mountain climbers down the gym. Snap yours up quickly though as only a limited run of 500 jars have been produced, each hand numbered, with a set of application guidelines inside. A highly desirable alternative for ‘lightening your load’ at the end of a long day in our opinion, check out our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor’s glowing review:

“With its cooling sensation and fresh aromatic lemon scent, wearing Legology Air-Lite is like having wings for your legs. Nourishing and also silky soft to boot, it's the product you never knew you needed until now but will never be without ever again.”

Available exclusively from MyShowcase and Liberty .