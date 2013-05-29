Beauty Crush: Renouve Anti-Ageing Hand Sanitiser

For effective germ-busting on the go that doesn’t dry out your skin, look no further than the latest addition to our tube survival kits - the gorgeous looking collection of anti-ageing hand sanitisers from Renouve , £22.

Refreshingly moisturising, the alcohol and paraben-free formulation contains a certified organic antibacterial derived from bitter orange peel extracts to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria, while youth-preserving peptides stimulate collagen production to hydrate, nourish and de-wrinkle the weariest of post-commute paws.

With a modern, colourful and chic array of six designs to choose from, scrubbing up on the go has never been so easy, nor looked so good.