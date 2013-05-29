Beauty Crush: Renouve Anti-Ageing Hand Sanitiser

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 May 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-renouve-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru discovers the product that adds a touch of class to washing your hands

For effective germ-busting on the go that doesn’t dry out your skin, look no further than the latest addition to our tube survival kits - the gorgeous looking collection of anti-ageing hand sanitisers from Renouve , £22.

Refreshingly moisturising, the alcohol and paraben-free formulation contains a certified organic antibacterial derived from bitter orange peel extracts to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria, while youth-preserving peptides stimulate collagen production to hydrate, nourish and de-wrinkle the weariest of post-commute paws.

With a modern, colourful and chic array of six designs to choose from, scrubbing up on the go has never been so easy, nor looked so good.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More