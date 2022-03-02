Beauty Crush: Sampar

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 May 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-sampar-products-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru loves the latest range of skincare saviours from Sampar

Smart skincare for the city-dweller doesn’t get much better than Sampar’s new range of deep cleansing, skin polishing and anti-ageing lotions and potions.

Designed to refresh, re-energise and revive the most lacklustre of dull-looking complexions, the range boasts an impressive portfolio of intelligent ingredients to support your skin’s natural healing processes, strengthening it from the inside out. Here are our top picks from the line to help get stressed out skin looking smooth, supple and spot-free again ahead of your summer holiday…

(From left to right)

Sampar Essentials 3 Day Weekend SSP

, £34

This genius daily moisturising gel boosts melanin production in the skin by up to 32%, hydrating, tanning and protecting skin without the need for sun, self-tanners or make-up.

Sampar Cosmakeup Glamour Shot

, £34

Suitable for any skin type, this universal transparent foundation evens skin tone, reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles and erases imperfections too.

Sampar Age Antidote Eye Rule

, £48

Perk up tired eyes with this daily roll-on eye contour cream containing argan oil, red raspberry seed oil, adenosine and peptides to soothe, moisturise and brighten.

Sampar Essentials Urban Express Mousse

, £22

Key ingredients chamomile and green tea extract help to gently cleanse skin and remove all traces of dirt and make-up.

Sampar Essentials Equalizing Foam Peel

, £48

This granule-free exfoliator contains probiotic enzymes and a blend of essential oils for a deeper clean without being too harsh.

Sampar Essentials So Much to Dew Midnight Mask

, £34

Give parched skin a helping hand with this intensive overnight mask - we especially like the handy, easy-to-use brush applicator.


