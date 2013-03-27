Beauty Crush: Simon Therapie Gold Acid-Free Micro Peel

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 March 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-simon-therapie-gold-acid-free-micro-peel-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru discovers the peel that'll make your skin look as good as gold

If the frankly un-spring-like weather outside has rendered your skin tired, dull and generally looking a little worse for wear, then fret not as we may have found a skin saviour that is worth its weight in gold. Literally.

May we present to you the Gold Acid-Free Micro Peel by Simon Therapie , £120.

Developed by GTG Expert and skin-sculpting maestro, Dr Véronique Simon , this wonder-peel contains actual micrometric particles of 24 carat gold to increase micro-circulation, revealing a smoother, plumped up and more youthful appearance.

MORE GLOSS: Matrixyl - a miracle ingredient?

Taking the exfoliation process one step further, this product does more than merely buff the top layers of the skin. The patented “Phytocytes” work deeply in the epidermis to stimulate cell renewal, speed up cell turnover and increase the production of collagen and elastin fibres. Gentle enough for daily use and suitable for sensitive skin too, it seems that all of us can reap the rewards from this decadent combination of anti-ageing ingredients.

Pricey yes, but extremely effective; this might just set the gold standard for seriously luxurious skincare.


