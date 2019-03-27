This solar-powered facial roller loved by Caroline Hirons sold out within hours

It has been dubbed the ‘do-it-yourself shiatsu massage’ and skin expert Caroline Hirons is a fan. She wrote on her blog that she told Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore to "order a sh*tload of these" when she had a preview back in January, sensing it would fly. Among the many rollers on the market, this one was “far superior” to any other she’d seen, said Caroline.

Beauty Pie today launched its first solar-powered microcurrent facial roller – and it sold out within hours. The Uplifting Microcurrent Face Roller device comes with an ingenious solar panel in the handle that generates microcurrent from the energy of the sun. It is designed to relax tense muscles, reduce puffiness, improve product absorption and stimulated the skin.

The product launched today on the subscription beauty website Beauty Pie and, as predicted, sold out immediately. It's no surprise as sales of at-home facial tools, such as jade rollers and Dermarollers for at home microneedling have soared, in the last year rising by 189 per cent.

There has been a considerable buzz around microcurrent in the beauty world, with a strong cult celebrity following. Fans of the microcurrent facial include Madonna, Julianne Moore and Miranda Kerr.

Microcurrent devices and facials offer natural and painless lifting procedure that works via toning the facial muscles, similar to the way physical exercise works on the body. It's designed to improve skin texture, boost collagen and elastin production and increase circulation.

Prices start from £34.06 (£100 for non-members) and we hope the next batch of products will be available pronto although Beauty Pie can't say exactly when.

