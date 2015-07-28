Behind the Brand: Aurelia Probiotic Skincare

Not many skincare brands boast products that are at the cutting edge of both science and natural, botanical beauty, have supreme anti-ageing capacities, look like works of art and are created by an all woman team, but Aurelia achieves all of this, and more as it turns out. We should have known given that the brand won a whopping 28 awards in as many months. Here’s how they put probiotic skincare on the map, built a business and gave women their glow back, according to founder Claire Vero.

How did the idea for Aurelia come about? Why probiotic skincare?

My inspiration to launch Aurelia Probiotic Skincare came from insights I gathered from working in pharmaceuticals. I was consulting on a treatment for patients diagnosed with chronic plaque psoriasis and came across probiotics. It was through this work that I realised the impact and importance that skin and its condition can have on every aspect of your life and how intrinsically linked self-esteem and skin health were. I had always been passionate about skincare and, having discovered how the power of probiotics can balance the skin’s inflammatory response, I set about creating a scientifically proven skincare range for all skin types that would focus on radiance, glow and age prevention.

Who is the average Aurelia customer and what is her main concern?

The average Aurelia Probiotic Skincare customer is looking for effective, natural skincare that will give visible results without compromising on quality, luxury or ingredients. The main concern that comes up is a lack of radiance, which is one of the first signs of premature ageing. Whether you are in your early thirties or over 65, it's dull skin that ages you so women are looking for products to bring back a natural glow, radiance and luminosity, which happily is what Aurelia Probiotic Skincare does!

How did you decide on the name of the brand?

The name Aurelia comes from the Latin for ‘gold’ which has such lovely, luxurious connotations. Aurelia is such a pretty name and actually would have been the name I would have given to my first daughter!

What does a typical day look like at Aurelia HQ?

I work in the office three days a week and a typical day involves arriving at about 8.30am. I’ll check my emails and reply to anything urgent until 9am, then meet with Aurelia’s Marketing Director over a cup of tea to talk about current and upcoming initiatives. We’re still a small company so all the teams work closely together and we have regular meetings between departments. Thursdays are normally spent at press meetings which can mean a lot of travelling between appointments! As I spend three days a week in the office I tend to stay until about 7pm, sometimes later.

What is the hero Aurelia product? Why is it so popular do you think?

The Miracle Cleanser , especially for people who are new to the brand. For me, cleansing is a fundamental step in every skincare routine and I talk a lot about the benefits of a creamy cleanse. Saying that, the range is still small so the other products are not far behind!