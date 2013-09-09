Behind the Brand: Miranda Kerr & KORA Organics

With beauty that borders on celestial and a body that could have been fashioned by the gods we have our suspicions that Miranda Kerr is in fact no mere mortal. A former Victoria's Secret Angel, by virtue of being one of those rare breeds of women who seemingly embodies female perfection, Kerr's supermodel status and credentials as a businesswoman and author make for one impressive curriculum vitae. As if that wasn't enough, the mother-of-one and wife of actor Orlando Bloom is also renowned for her penchant for an organic and healthy lifestyle from which her very own skincare line, KORA Organics, has now been born. Speaking to Kerr herself has firmly etched her as the poster child for organic and healthy living in our minds - perhaps more superwoman than supermodel - we learned just what it takes to exude health and vitality. GTG: When and how did your modelling career begin? My introduction to modelling came unexpectedly at thirteen when a friend entered me in a competition in Australia, but prior to modelling full-time I finished high school and then went on to study Nutrition & Health Psychology at the Academy of Natural Living.

GTG: What led you to study health and nutrition? I've always been passionate and interested in health and wellness and didn’t anticipate for my modelling career to be where it is today, so a career in nutrition is something that I have invested in since school. From a very young age, my family instilled in me an appreciation for healthy eating and living. I grew up in a small country town in New South Wales and for us it was normal for our vegetables to be hand-picked from my nan’s vegetable garden. Nan would explain, while teaching me how to cook, the importance of eating healthy, chemical-free produce. Since then preparing my own healthy meals using fresh, organic ingredients is something I have been incredibly passionate about. Not only do I know exactly what I’m putting on my plate, preparing and cooking family meals also takes me back to those special childhood memories spent with my nan and I look forward to sharing her principles and passion for nutrition with [my son] Flynn. For more than a decade I have studied nutrition and health at various institutions both in Australia and in America, to not only increase my knowledge but because I have a genuine interest in the topic. GTG: How did you fit this in with your hectic work schedule? Health and wellness is not only a passion of mine, it’s a priority - so I planned in advance and managed my schedule to be able to accommodate my studies. GTG: What are your top health and nutrition tips? To make conscious and educated choices; health really is wealth. GTG: What is your approach to exercise and how do you keep motivated? I’ve maintained a well-balanced and holistic approach to my health from a young age, this has included being physically active. I believe incorporating exercise into my daily routine and being aware of fitness is important. Even if it’s just 20 minutes each day, I make a concerted effort to do something I enjoy – this helps me to manage stress and also increases my energy levels. Eating well, being active and exercising be it yoga, Pilates or hiking with my family really helps to keep me balanced, focused and centered. Being the best version of yourself means you need to look after yourself the best you can. The way I feel when I am fit and healthy is my motivation to maintain it. It’s important to me as a mother, wife and businesswoman to be on top of my game and be able to give my best.

GTG: How did your skincare line KORA Organics come about? When I started modeling full time (at around eighteen) I became aware of the nasty chemicals contained in most skincare products and I searched to find a range of organic skincare products that were not only certified organic but also delivered results. I was unable to find anything on the market that delivered what I was looking for (in my skincare) so I decided to create my own range. GTG: How involved are you in the formulation of the products? Before launching KORA Organics, I spent years trying and testing the formulations myself until I was completely satisfied that the products were the best and most effective they could be, with proven results. KORA Organics products use only the purest, highest quality active certified organic ingredients, formulated with expert organic chemists in accordance with Eco-Cert’s and QFC’s strict certification guidelines. No nasty chemicals (commonly found in most skincare products) such as sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrance, synthetic colours, T.E.A, D.E.A, Glycols, Silicones, PEGS, Ethoxylate, Formaldehyde or Formaldehyde derivatives are used in the development of the range, and there are no animal products or animal by-products. All of the products are cruelty free and not tested on animals. I developed a range of products that I truly believe in and use every day. I am proud of the results my products are achieving and the difference they’re making to people’s skin; I receive daily testimonials from customers all over the world who have seen first hand the benefits of using KORA Organics. They tell us it’s really the quality of the products and importantly the results that sets KORA Organics apart… to be really honest there’s not another competitive product on the market. GTG: What are the key ingredients in the range? I wanted to develop a range of products that bring together the very best in organic skincare ingredients designed to nourish, revitalise and hydrate the skin. Along with rosehip oil, chamomile, lavender, aloe vera, green tea, jojoba, sea buckthorn, vitamins A, C & E to name a few, noni is one of the key ingredients in the range; I was first introduced to it when I was twelve years old by my grandmother and it’s been a part of my daily diet and skincare routine ever since (I drink it twice daily in water). It has over a hundred vitamins and minerals and is high in antioxidants, meaning it is not only great for your skin but also your general wellbeing -­ it’s a key ingredient in all my KORA Organics products. We have also added the unique vibrations of rose quartz crystal energised water to our KORA Organics products. Rose quartz is a pink coloured crystal believed to have heart-healing properties. Its soothing and gentle energy encourages self-love. The filtered water in the KORA Organics products is infused with the energy of the rose quartz crystal, so that vibration of love flows through the crystals, into the products and onto you! GTG: What is your daily skincare routine? I love all of the products from my KORA Organics skincare range, I am never without them! My daily skincare routine involves a simple three-step process of cleansing with the Foaming Cleanser (available from October on net-a-porter.com), misting/toning with the Energising Citrus Mist , £32, and moisturising with the Hydrating Day & Night Cream (available from October on net-a-porter.com) - I truly believe this is the cornerstone of healthy, glowing, beautiful skin. Some of my other favourite products from the range include: KORA Organics Exfoliating Cream , £42; I like to use it two to three times a week (after cleansing) on my face and all over my body to remove dead skin, gently refine pores and encourage the production of new cells.

KORA Organics Luxurious Rosehip Body Oil , £45, is one of my must-have products, particularly when I’m travelling because it’s such an intensive nourishing treatment which can be applied all over your body while wet or dry.

KORA Organics Enriched Body Lotion , £38, for me is the ultimate all-over body moisturiser providing the skin with complete nourishment and optimum protection.

GTG: Which items of make-up would you consider your handbag essentials? A red lip tint – particularly Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine in Rebelle, £24. I love a classic red lip.

RMS Un Coverup Concealer , £28; A pure, organic colour cosmetic line created by make-up artist Rose-Marie Swift. This is the best concealer I have found. KORA Organics Citrus Mist , £32; A balancing mist that I mist over my face to hydrate and refresh my skin. I also like to mist over my make-up and throughout the day to keep my complexion looking fresh and dewy.