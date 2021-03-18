Sleep peels: the skincare step to add for glowing morning skin

If you want to boost your beauty sleep and wake up glowing, then the latest skincare step to know about is the 'sleep peel' or 'sleep glycolic'. A raft of these overnight exfoliators have hit our shelves in recent weeks. This month alone we've said hello to Medik8 Sleep Glycolic , £35, and Bad Habit Power Sleep Melatonin Glycolic Night Cream , £25, which followed on from the blockbuster launch last year of Alpha H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum , £70.

Why are they top of our list right now? “Using glycolic acid overnight means you’ll wake up with an instantly brighter complexion and considerably smoother feeling skin,” explains Medik8’s director of research, Daniel Isaacs.

What does glycolic acid do and why is it a creature of the night?

Glycolic is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that is especially helpful if you’re trying to create an even skin tone, blast dullness and refine your skin texture.

“Glycolic acid breaks down the bonds between skin cells to encourage cell turnover," explains Daniel. “It sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal a visibly smooth, glowing complexion. Pores are visibly minimised, skin is decongested and the appearance of hyperpigmentation is lifted and clarity of the skin is improved.”

Glycolic acid also has ultra-effective penetration, as it has the smallest molecular size of all exfoliating acids. This means it can work more deeply than other AHAs such as lactic aci d, which has a larger molecular size and acts more effectively on the surface (it's a dab hand at helping skin retain moisture). As a result, glycolic acid can address more stubborn skin concerns such as advanced signs of ageing and hyperpigmentation.

Why should glycolic acid be used overnight?

If you've used a glycolic, you'll see it mainly occurs in overnight skincare such as night creams. This is because deep-acting glycolic acid can increase your photosensitivity, making you more susceptible to sun damage and pigmentation. Using it overnight reduces this risk; regardless of this, if you’re using acids in your skincare you should apply SPF the day after application.

How strong should my glycolic acid be?

Glycolic acids come in different percentages, for example, Alpha H’s Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum has 14 per cent glycolic acid, while MediK8’s Sleep Glycolic has 10 per cent.

Skincare expert Dija Ayodele advises not to get too hung up on percentages. "Your own skin will play a big part in how you tolerate it," she tells us. "Ten per cent and is fine for most people, but if someone has compromised skin, that might be irritating for them." She advises always doing a patch test before using a new glycolic acid serum, or toner "regardless of percentage".

Can you always leave glycolic acid on overnight?

No, it needs to have been formulated specifically as a sleep peel or overnight glycolic (we've selected the best of these below). "For a glycolic acid to be left on overnight it needs to have been formulated to be slow-release so it’s not too harsh on the skin,” says Dija.

So while we loved glycolic newcomers No7 Laboratories' Resurfacing Peel 15% Glycolic Acid , £17, and Charlotte Tilbury’s Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial , £52, these have to be removed after five minutes (though Charlotte Tilbury says that as you build up resilience to hers, you can leave it on for up to 20 minutes).

The best overnight glycolic acids and sleep peels to buy now