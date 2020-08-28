Editors picks: 10 best things to buy at Kiehl's

Stuck for ideas as to what to buy at Kiehls '. Here's what we're putting in our basket. For targeting visible lineGTG Editor Victoria Woodhall scoured the whole skincare range to bring you the 10 standout buys Vital Skin-strengthening Super Serum, £60 for 50ml

With small molecule hyaluronic acid as well as stress-busting adaptogens, this line-smoothing serum which launched this summer penetrates deeply to strengthen the skin barrier, even on sensitive skin. For softening dry and dehydrated bodies Creme de Corps body cream £28 for 250ml

Possibly Kiehl's best-loved body product with good reason - it's thick but not greasy, made with cocoa butter, giving it subtle but divine unisex smell. Beta carotene gives it that lovely 'posh custard' colour, bringing with is dose of rejuvenating vitamin A (retinol). If I can't think of what to buy someone as a gift this never fails - as it suits everyone. I don't know anyone who doesn't smile when they see it. SOS for tired eyes and dark circles Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing & Dark Circle-Diminishing Vitamin C Eye Serum, £41 for 15ml

Another newcomer for 2020, and the eye companion to Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, £67, this warm-feeling peptide serum with 10 per cent pigmentation-busting vitamin C and moisturising hyaluronic acid is a real powerhouse. I use it three or four times a week as a treatment as it's pretty potent and one tiny pot lasts months. For brightening dry skin Daily Refining Milk-Peel Toner, £52 for 200ml



The Koreans love their milk-peel toners because lactic acid (from milk is) such a great moisturiser as well as being a gentle exfoliator. I've been using this incredibly hydrating biphase treatment with almond oil after cleansing at night as a quick freshen up in the morning and it never fails to make my skin feel soft, clean and bright. To buff away dullness Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque, £36 for 100ml

Kiehl's do generously-sized face masks for pretty much all concerns (try the Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, £27.50 if you're oily or the Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque, £44 if you have dry or irritated skin) but the one I'm gravitating towards as summer comes to a close is this one with it's brightening cranberry seed oil and anti-inflammatory turmeric. Leave it on for five to ten minutes (don't forget the decollete) to loosen dead skin and allow the crushed cranberry seeds to slough it away. Addictive. For gentle, calming cleansing Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Cleanser, £24 for 150ml

Also known as hemp, cannabis sativa seed oil is a longstanding (and non-psychoactive) skincare powerhouse with anti-inflammatory properties and so is especially good at the skin calming skin. This herbal cleanser helps remove impurities and soothe redness without stripping. To sculpt, lift and protect mature skin Super Multi-Corrective Cream with SPF30, £55.50 for 50ml

Kiehl's newest launch is this lifting, sculpting and retexturising daily moisturiser which further age-proofs the skin with broad-spectrum sun cream. If things are starting to go south this sounds like Spanx in a pot. I can't wait to try it For rested-looking skin Midnight Recovery Concentrate, £52.50 for 50ml

When I went through a bad insomnia phase, a few drops of this nurturing night time facial oil made me look much more rested than I felt. It's consistently a beauty insider favourite, it's vegan formula is 99.9 per cent naturally-derived. As well as lavender essential oil, it has olive-derived squalane, probably the most moisturising oil there is. The blue glass bottle is a thing of joy. To balance normal and oily skin Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner, £35 for 250ml



There's no excuse for alcohol in a toner, although it's all too common because it's an easy and cheap clean. However, it dries the skin and disrupts the delicate microbiome and can leave you with irritated skin. This calming everyday alcohol-free formula is a winner. And it's got actual calendula petals in it. The everyday moisturiser everyone should own Ultra Facial Cream, £26 for 50ml