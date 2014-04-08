Five seconds to makeup-free skin

Judy Johnson 8 April 2014
get-the-gloss-bioderma-miceller-water-1

Bioderma's micellar solution is the essential step your skincare routine has been missing

It's rare for a budget buy to become a cult classic but Bioderma's Sensibio is in the beauty hall of fame, and for good reason.

First things first: micellar solutions are not cleansers. If you want your skin to look good today and in ten years' time, you should see Sensibio as step one in your routine. Now that we've got that straight...

Nothing removes makeup like it. It's fast, it's clean, it's faff-free, it's gentle and best of all, it's thorough. One bottle is apparently sold every five seconds around the world and it doesn't take much longer to have a bare face thanks to its winning formula.

There is no dragging or pulling of your cotton across your face, even if you're sporting waterproof products; simply swipe and go and your skin is ready to be pampered properly, minus the panda eyes.

Available in 100ml, 250ml and 500ml; prices start from £4.50. Buy online at  www.escentual.com


