Increased screen time? This is the skincare you need to protect against digital ageing

Written in partnership with Face The Future

Fresh from almost two weeks off work, you'd think our skin would have had a nice break from the damaging effects of blue light . But while we may have been away from computer screens and emails, we were bingeing all the new TV releases (hello Emily in Paris and The Girl Before) and still endlessly scrolling (what else is there to do in isolation?).

Sadly, blue light can have quite a detrimental effect on our skin. Overexposure to blue light (also known as HEV light) can show itself via pigmentation , wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, collagen damage, a weakened skin barrier and skin sensitivity. Yikes.

Luckily help is at hand in the form of Mesoestetic’s Aox Ferulic, £89.99. This super-charged, easily-absorbed serum is your one-stop-shop for limiting the damage of blue light exposure (and giving you a hand with anti-ageing while it's at it). Just apply four drops morning and night before your moisturiser and you're good to go. Testers says they saw an improvement in brightness immediately, which has us sold!