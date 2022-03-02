Blurred lines: the new crow’s feet- and wrinkle-buster that works

I’ve fallen in love with another product. This one disguises the areas of my face I feel are beginning to show my age - such as the ever-increasing crow’s feet expanding around my eyes. I will bet my last drop of Eight Hour Cream that the new Prevage Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Smoother by Elizabeth Arden is set to become a cult product. Why? Well, actually there are too many good reasons to mention.

Firstly, it’s a nifty little anti-ageing tube (the size of a lip gloss) that fits into the palm of your hand and slips into your handbag very easily. Secondly, it’s a line-smoothing product that not only changes the look of lines on impact with its seriously clever optical diffusers (the effect is slight airbrushing around any liney areas), but it also contains an incredibly powerful antioxidant called Idebenone Ester and Thiotane which helps long-term to protect this delicate area from assault. Thirdly, skin is left feeling like silk, and eye makeup or concealer glides on afterwards like a dream - no balling or weird flaking going on.

The best bit I feel however, is the very clever applicator tip. This peachy coloured unction is dispensed by a clear, flat rubbery tip that appears to magically move and bend with your eye shape, smoothing the product evenly and finely into place and it genunely works a dream. Who needs lip gloss when you can have an anti-ageing wonder on-the-go?

Price £65. Buy online .

