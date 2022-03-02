Blurred lines: the new crow’s feet- and wrinkle-buster that works

Susannah Taylor 15 June 2015
gtg-elizabeth-arden-prevage-main

Our Editor-in-Chief explains why the new Prevage Anti-ageing Wrinkle Smoother from Elizabeth Arden is her new must-have eye cream

I’ve fallen in love with another product. This one disguises the areas of my face I feel are beginning to show my age - such as the ever-increasing crow’s feet expanding around my eyes. I will bet my last drop of Eight Hour Cream that the new Prevage Anti-Ageing Wrinkle Smoother by Elizabeth Arden  is set to become a cult product. Why? Well, actually there are too many good reasons to mention.

Firstly, it’s a nifty little anti-ageing  tube (the size of a lip gloss) that fits into the palm of your hand and slips into your handbag very easily. Secondly, it’s a line-smoothing product that not only changes the look of lines on impact with its seriously clever optical diffusers (the effect is slight airbrushing around any liney areas), but it also contains an incredibly powerful antioxidant called Idebenone Ester and Thiotane which helps long-term to protect this delicate area from assault. Thirdly, skin is left feeling like silk, and eye makeup or concealer glides on afterwards like a dream - no balling or weird flaking going on.

MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers for olive and dark skin tones

The best bit I feel however, is the very clever applicator tip. This peachy coloured unction is dispensed by a clear, flat rubbery tip that appears to magically move and bend with your eye shape, smoothing the product evenly and finely into place and it genunely works a dream. Who needs lip gloss when you can have an anti-ageing wonder on-the-go?

Price £65. Buy online .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and  @StaylorGTG


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved

Natural deodorant - our tried and-tested favourites will help you make the eco switch

The best aftersun for soothing scorched skin

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M Double-breasted blazer, £29.99

Mango double-breasted check blazer, £79.99

M&S Collection ruched sleeve blazer, £49.50

New Look bright utility blazer, £39.99

H&M oversized blazer, £34.99

Mango structured blazer, was £79.99 now £59.99

More Gloss

Skin

Trinny London Skincare has added an advanced plumping peptide serum to its line-up

Sponsored

Why Ardell lashes are key to achieving the perfect ‘no makeup makeup’ look

Beauty

Cosmoss Sacred Mists and Nectar Oils: the exact self-care products in Kate Moss’ new beauty and wellness line

Skin

"Like magic for my skin". Ella Mills shares the 6-product routine for pared back glow

Makeup

11 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Review

Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved

Skin

Stella McCartney is launching skincare and we've tried it out

Beauty

Solid beauty bars: the benefits, how to use them and our pick of the best

Explore More