Boots is running the best Clinique offer right now

If ever we needed an excuse to stock up on Clinique skincare, this is it; for ten days from April 14 to 24 you’ll receive £10 worth of Boots Advantage points when you buy any two Clinique products. The exciting offer nicely ties in with the launch of Clinique’s brand new Moisture Surge with aloe bio-ferment , £38 – perfect timing, if you ask us.

The latest drop from Clinique is a reimagining of the cult Moisture Surge , which just so happens to be the most searched for moisturiser in the world, according to research by Pure Salt . This new addictive gel-cream hydrator is more concentrated, more deeply penetrating and more long-lasting than ever before. Powered by aloe vera bio-ferment technology (AKA activated aloe water) this moisturiser provides long-lasting hydration with a lightweight feel. The perfect addition to your skincare line up for plump, glowing skin. As well as the revamped Moisture Surge, here’s what else we’ll be adding to a basket to rack up those Boots points… Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, £32

For very dry skin this lotion replenishes lost moisture and strengthens the skin, sinking in ultra fast and leaving no greasiness behind. It’s lighter than the Moisture Surge and acts like an ultra-thirst quenching drink for parched skin. Buy now Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, £26

Loved by beauty editors far and wide, this cult cleansing balm does exactly what it says on the purple packaging. It transforms from a balm to oil to gently remove even a full face of makeup and a days worth of SPF. It’s free of essential oils, mineral oil and fragrance so is a sensitive skin's dream and a little goes a long way. Buy now Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 for Dry/Combination Skin, £28.50

Many toners can be too harsh for dry skin, but not this one. It’s a gentle, refreshing formula that uses witch hazel to make light work of sweeping away pollution, excess oil and dull skin for a more radiant complexion. Buy now Clinique Even Better Makeup SPF15 Foundation, £29