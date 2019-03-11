Your skin will drink in No7’s new lightweight, glow-getting creams and gels

Boots No7 skincare is mainly known for targeted ranges that have high street anti-ageing skincare nailed. Think of the much-lauded Restore and Renew , Protect and Perfect and Lift and Luminate offerings. Now it's doing things a bit differently with No7 HydraLuminous, an affordable range of creams and gels, which goes all out for a healthy glow. When Boots researched the skincare concerns of the 25-35 age-group, two things came up tops: how to keep hydration in and glow-sapping environmental aggressors out. Enter these seven creams, gels and serums, which major on hydration, brightening and environmental protection. The range is aimed primarily at GenX-ers and Millennials, although it's good for anyone with thirsty skin. Consumer testing by Boots on 263 women showed that it delivered "visibly fresh and glowing skin within a week". They also claim that hydration is improved by more than 60 per cent immediately. That's most likely down to the hero ingredient hyaluronic acid , which no self-respecting hydrator these days is without. The buzz started with the launch of No7’s HydraLuminous Moisturising Foundation and Concealer, which we raved about back in February. Light on weight, but big on glow and antioxidant support, it gives a clue as to what to expect from its skincare big sister. What's in the No7 HydraLuminous skincare range?

If you don't like anything too heavy or oily, but find that your skin needs quenching, you'll love these light textures, oil-free formulations, gels and waters. Everything is £14 but slashed to £10 until 9 April 2019 for the first month of launch. There are two key proprietary ingredients. Firstly, a HydraDrench complex described as being made of "plant hydrators to instantly boost skin’s hydration to give visibly fresh and glowing skin in one week". The second is Pollution Shield Technology, a bisaccharide gum that creates film on the skin’s surface to keep out pollution particles which can damage the skin barrier and cause pigmentation, breakouts and dullness.