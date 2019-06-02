This new eye serum from Boots No 7 Laboratories has a waitlist of 29,000

Boots' No7 Laboratories range is known for causing a beauty stampede. The Line Correcting Booster Serum amassed a waitlist of 16,500, and the Dark Spot Correcting Serum and Firming Boosting Serums together had 36,000 shoppers in the online queue back in April. So will the latest addition to the fast-acting targeted skincare range cause equal levels of excitement?

This week Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum, £28, joins the family. The serum promises to reduce the appearance of dark circles within four weeks and contains a host of active ingredients aimed at keeping our eyes looking bright, plump and awake. In addition, it claims to provide an instant cosmetic effect thanks to light diffusing particles and colour correcting pigments.

MORE GLOSS: How to hide dark circles like a pro

The brand's own consumer study had excellent results, with 80 per cent of the 210 women who trialled the product seeing a visible reduction in the appearance of their dark circles in a week. No7 tell us the product is their first 'clinically proven' treatment for dark circles, reducing their appearance by up to 30 per cent - although we haven't seen the details of this or had the product in our hands (more to come later this week when we do).

What's in it? The highly concentrated formula contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, caffeine, licorice and algae extract to calm, soothe and reduce puffiness, as well as an antioxidant complex of mulberry, ginseng and vitamin C to protect the skin from free radicals. It comes in two different shades of colour correcting pigments - light to medium to correct blue and red undertones and medium to dark for red and brown undertones.

The Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum will be available to buy from all Boots stores and online from the 5th June, but you'll have to be quick. We all know what happened last time....

Buy No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum, £28

Follow Jessica on Instagram at @jessicanoahmorgan and Twitter at @jnoahmorgan