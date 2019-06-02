This new eye serum from Boots No 7 Laboratories has a waitlist of 29,000

Victoria Woodhall 2 June 2019
no7-dark-circle

In trials, this eye serum reduced the look of dark circles by up to 30 per cent. It launches today and here's what we know so far

Boots' No7 Laboratories  range is known for causing a beauty stampede. The Line Correcting Booster Serum  amassed a waitlist of 16,500, and the Dark Spot Correcting Serum and Firming Boosting Serums  together had 36,000 shoppers in the online queue back in April. So will the latest addition to the fast-acting targeted skincare range cause equal levels of excitement?

This week Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum, £28,  joins the family. The serum promises to reduce the appearance of dark circles within four weeks and contains a host of active ingredients aimed at keeping our eyes looking bright, plump and awake. In addition, it claims to provide an instant cosmetic effect thanks to light diffusing particles and colour correcting pigments.

MORE GLOSS: How to hide dark circles like a pro

The brand's own consumer study had excellent results, with 80 per cent of the 210 women who trialled the product seeing a visible reduction in the appearance of their dark circles in a week. No7 tell us the product is their first 'clinically proven' treatment for dark circles, reducing their appearance by up to 30 per cent - although we haven't seen the details of this or had the product in our hands (more to come later this week when we do).

What's in it? The highly concentrated formula contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate, caffeine,  licorice and algae extract to calm, soothe and reduce puffiness, as well as an antioxidant complex of mulberry, ginseng and vitamin C to protect the skin from free radicals. It comes in two different shades of colour correcting pigments - light to medium to correct blue and red undertones and medium to dark for red and brown undertones.

The Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum will be available to buy from all Boots stores and online from the 5th June, but you'll have to be quick. We all know what happened last time....

Buy  No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum, £28

Follow Jessica on Instagram at  @jessicanoahmorgan  and Twitter at  @jnoahmorgan


You may also like

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More