Boots launches 2 new No7 Laboratories skin boosters after a 36,000 waitlist...

Jessica Morgan8 April 2019
boots-no7-launches

The new additions promise to deliver visibly plumper and brighter-looking skin just in time for summer

Boots has been causing a bit of a storm recently after the launch of its new No7 Laboratories range last year sparked a frenzy among beauty lovers. The line is a collection of targeted skincare solutions created to provide faster-acting and more visible results. Its first product, the Line Correcting Booster Serum , accrued a wait-list of 16,500 and claimed to reduce wrinkles by up to five years thanks to the brand's signature peptide ingredient, Matrixyl 3000 Plus.

Now, after the range's success, the high street retailer has just announced it will be adding two new booster serums to its range on April 10, which have already amassed a waiting list of 36,000 in 12 days. The two new products include the Firming Booster Serum  that promises visibly firm skin after one week of usage and a Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum  that is said to reduce dark spots in just two weeks.

The Firmer Booster Serum also features Matrixyl 3000 Plus, No7's powerful anti-wrinkle peptide technology that featured in the Line Boosting Serum and was poised to rival Botox . It helps to maximise the skin's ability to repair fibrillin, proteins that begin to break down from your early twenties onwards and which play a pivotal role in keeping skin bouncier and firmer.

Results of the clinical trials look impressive though. 79 per cent of women trialling the Firming Booster serum over a week said the product made their skin feel firmer, lifted and tighter after a week of usage, while 75 per cent of women in the eight-week clinical trial said The Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum faded their dark spots  or other areas of pigmentation after two weeks. This is mainly down to the combination of potent ingredients, such as Sephora, embilica and vitamin C, as well as mulberry and liquorice that work to fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots by normalising melanin levels and prevent oxidative and environmental stress related pigmentation respectively.

The  No7 Laboratories line  launched in 2018 to answer the top three beauty skincare concerns; loss of firmness, pigmentation, and wrinkles. The first three products launched include the Line Correcting Booster Serum, the Resurfacing Skin Paste and the Cica-Rescue Skin Paste  and after its huge success, No7 has built up quite the cult following. And we're not surprised. At such an affordable price point and accessibility, what else would you want?

Buy No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum, £38 

Buy No7 Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum, £38 

