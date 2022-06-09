Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

We have all become much savvier ‘skintellectual’ consumers in the past few years; we know our skin barrier from our dermis, our retinol from our niacinamide . But astonishingly three-quarters of us only use up a third of our skincare and makeup and 86 per cent say we’ve bought skincare that in fact doesn’t suit our skin, according to a new survey 2000 UK women by Boots. In the current climate, that’s something many of us can ill afford. To take the guesswork out of beauty buying, the retailer launched a personalised skin analysis service, the Pro Derm Scan, available In April at more than 400 of its No7 counters and it has already received hundreds of thousands of five-star reviews. The retailer says that in the first month 100,000 people tried the service with 96 per cent giving it top marks.

If you haven't tried it yet, here's what to expect. The Pro Derm Scan is a 15-minute consultation that gives in-depth information about how your skin is performing – what you're doing well and where you might need more support. A derm-grade lens attached to an iPhone takes snapshots of your face and analyses them across four metrics: oil balance, hydration, fine lines and wrinkles and pores.

You're then given a tailored skincare routine and perfectly matched foundation shade to even out your imbalances and meet your goals. You can choose to buy them or simply go away armed with more information about the condition of your skin.

No7 has a decade of high street skin scanning expertise in the bag already. When it brought the Match Made service in 2012, I was one of the first in line – and it was revolutionary. A snapshot of your cheek told you which foundation shade was right for you – no need to have endless options swatched on your jawline. In a decade, the service has been used by millions. My match with the shade Warm Ivory has been a godsend over the years. If I needed to emergency buy my base, I knew I’d be able to find my shade on the high street, in the station or at the airport, without breaking the bank.

MORE GLOSS: NO7's super-strength retinol really is worth the hype

Now, No7 has retired Match Made in favour of the Pro Derm Scan. The new handheld device has been six years in the making. It uses 'Fitskin' technology developed by a Canadian tech company in conjunction with consultant dermatologist Prof Rod Hay. We'll be seeing more of this as Fitskin partners with other retailers across the world.

How does the Pro Derm Scan work?

The Pro Derm Scan magnifies your skin 30 times. Its expert vision can see things five times smaller than a human hair before they are visible to the naked eye, so it’s able to spot issues long before you see them in the mirror. The magnifying technology is based on a dermatoscope, a device used in medical settings. If you’ve had a basic mole check, a dermatoscope is what they would have used. Here, there's an additional hydration sensor attached to the lens.

A forehead scan measures fine lines and wrinkles, oil balance and skin tone. An eye area scan measures fine lines and wrinkles. The cheek scan measures pores and hydration, while the jawline is used to measure skin tone.

How do you book a No7 Pro Derm consultation?

There are more than 2000 Boots stores across the country and 427 of them offer the service - generally those that have a No7 counter with a beauty advisor. Once you’ve located your store (live from 6 April) you can book online or simply turn up. From scanning to receiving your skincare ‘prescription’ takes 15 minutes. It's completely free.