Botanicals with a boost

‘Natural’ is a contentious word in the beauty world. There’s no standard for it, which means one product might be 100% organic, another might have one or two drops of organic oil in it, whilst another may use a synthetic rose fragrance, slap a picture of some petals on the front and still have people believe it’s ‘natural’.

I love organic and aromatherapy products for their mood-changing scent (especially when it comes to bath oils and candles), but when it comes to skincare I don’t pretend that a 100% organic oil is all I use. I like a botanical (or plant-based) product with a bit of a science kick - something that says a man in a white lab coat has proven it’s going to set to work on my fine lines.

Here is my edit of the best botanical products with a boost:

Intensive Skin Treatment Oil, Aromatherapy Associates , £45.50

Aromatherapy Associates makes some of the highest quality essential oil beauty products on the market. Extracting oils from plants that are sometimes in the most far-flung corners of the world, the products not only have a healing effect on the skin but the mind too. Containing lavender, vitamin E, rosehip and rose, I like to use this at night to replenish my skin. It sinks in without leaving an oil slick and leaves skin bright and glowing by morning - plus it smells divine.

Sisley Sisleÿa Eye and Lip Contour Cream , £115

I know, I know this is is pretty extortionate for an eye cream, but I think this product really stands out in a sea of others claiming to work miracles. Formulated with plant-based extracts including Shiitake mushrooms, ursolic acid and essential oils, it is also combined with vitamins and oligo elements. It has a thick, creamy texture, but doesn’t make the skin puffy or the eyes watery, and in my opinion reduces the appearance of ageing eyes like no other.

Jurlique Purely Age Defying Ultra Rich Cleanser , £25

Jurlique is a product range that makes use of top quality botanical oils without claiming to be organic. If your skin is prone to feeling tight after cleansing, this creamy face wash leaves skin clean and clear, very lightly exfoliated and satin soft to touch.

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub , £25

Aesop uses a cocktail of very high quality plant-based and laboratory-made ingredients to create skincare products that are high in antioxidants and have top efficacy. One of my favourite Aesop products has to be this body scrub which smells of zingy geranium and contains pumice and bamboo stem to slough away dead surface cells which they say ‘Imparts a polished self, no matter how rough the day.’

Mio Liquid Yoga Restorative Bath Soak , £26

Whether you’re a yoga or sports addict or you just like to relax in the bath at the end of a long hard day, this bath soak will ease your body and your mind. It contains essential oils, mineral salts and therapeutic herbs to help ease muscle fatigue, tight shoulders or a frazzled brain.

Acqua Di Parma Limited Edition Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto di Calabria Eau de Toilette , £78

I know this isn’t a skincare product, but I think if something makes you feel better then it also can make you look better too. I simply adore these Acqua Di Parma fragrances which lift my spirits like nothing else. This one in particular smells of citron, ginger and cedarwood and has a very pretty, limited edition cap.