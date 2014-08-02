Budget Beauty: a guide to SPF sun cream

When it comes to sun cream, it’s vital that we’re using products that safely and successfully protect our skin from the harmful effects of UV rays - but does protection come at a price? Always on the hunt for a bargain I’ve been scaling the shelves to see which budget brand sun creams can really take the heat and which were more style than substance. First though, we delved into our experts directory to gather some information on tanning and the importance of sun cream for skin.

We know the temptation is to spend the first morning of your holiday morning lathered in SPF 30 before whipping out the cooking oil by lunchtime, but after catching up with Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Nick Lowe , we discovered that whilst speedy sunning might feel like you’re getting a better tan, a safer and slower regime will in fact ensure a much longer lasting glow.

“The best healthy looking tan is achieved through sunscreeen protected skin. By gently exposing adequately sun creamed skin, the body has more time to build up a protective level of melanin, causing the skin to darken and help shield the body from UV rays. A tan that’s come as a result of burnt skin will shed much more rapidly as the skin quickly flakes off to make room for new cells to form.

“It’s also really important to know what skin type you have. As a rough guide those with olive skin or darker don’t need higher than SPF 15, medium to pale skin tones should be using an SPF30 whilst very fair tones should be using no less than an SPF 50. Roughly apply 10p coin / 2tsps of suncream to each area of the body and apply a minimum of 20 minutes before exposure to the sun."

However, if you’re unlucky enough to get caught out here’s a few tips and tricks to help soothe the burn. “Cool down with regular tepid showers twice or more every 24 hours, use a soothing calamine lotion on affected areas and when the skin starts to flake make sure to use a moisturising body wash followed by a rich body moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated and nourished. If blisters form, apply cold swatches of water or soak in a cool bath infused with a capful of white wine vinegar.”

Best spray