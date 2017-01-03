The best anti-ageing beauty products under £25

When it comes to anti-ageing beauty products we’re often made to believe that we need to invest in luxurious brands in order to help wind back the years on worn skin - because, surely we can’t place the responsibility of correcting our crow's feet in the hands of a £15 face cream, can we? Well, according to industry experts, we can.

“When you look at how many products fall into the +£100 price point but don't actually contain significant levels of proven actives, you realise that price has very little bearing on efficacy,” says Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting . Many effective ingredients with good quality data to support their mechanism of action can be found in reasonably-priced pharmacy brands.”

In fact, when it comes to the more highly regarded upper echelon brands, it’s factors such as perfume, packaging and general frippery that experts cite as the reason behind their steep price points, rather than the actual science behind them. More often than not it’s with these price tags that women are fooled into believing they contain a wonder ingredients designed for ‘life-changing results’.

So, how do we know when a half-price high-street product is worth its anti-ageing salt? Essentially it’s all in the ingredients. “In particular, look out for products that contain niacinamide, lactic and glycolic acid, soy, retinol and retinaldehyde in the top 1/3 of the ingredients list, as this would suggest tangible amounts present in the product,” advises Dr. Bunting.

Ultimately, we’re not interested in the sparkly celebrity endorsements and glamorous gold packaging - women want products that work and won’t break the bank. So, with that in mind here’s our edit of the best budget anti-ageing beauty products that work to tighten, brighten, lift and firm.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, £24.95