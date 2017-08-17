Budget, blowout, brilliant: body washes

Does a shower provide you with some much-needed calm before (or after) the chaos of the day? If so, the right products can help make that feel good factor last that little bit longer. While our attention can often be largely directed more towards candles, oils and body creams, a good shower gel can in our experience, provide a fast yet effective way to create the most serene of spaces - especially when short on time. From budget to blowout, new to cult, these are the body washes that have scrubbed up particularly well in our opinion as of late...

Budget: Mandara Spa Exotic Escape Shower Gel with Coconut Oil and Yoghurt, £4 for 200ml

If you like your shower scents sweet, then this is the pick for you. A summer cocktail of coconut oil, lotus flower milk and yoghurt leaves skin squeaky clean but soft, while its fragrance brings to mind the sun, sea and sand of holidays past. And all for under £4 - cheaper than an all-inclusive.

