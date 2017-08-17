Budget, blowout, brilliant: body washes

Does a shower provide you with some much-needed calm before (or after) the chaos of the day? If so, the right products can help make that feel good factor last that little bit longer. While our attention can often be largely directed more towards candles, oils and body creams, a good shower gel can in our experience, provide a fast yet effective way to create the most serene of spaces - especially when short on time. From budget to blowout, new to cult, these are the body washes that have scrubbed up particularly well in our opinion as of late...
Budget: Mandara Spa Exotic Escape Shower Gel with Coconut Oil and Yoghurt, £4 for 200ml
If you like your shower scents sweet, then this is the pick for you. A summer cocktail of coconut oil, lotus flower milk and yoghurt leaves skin squeaky clean but soft, while its fragrance brings to mind the sun, sea and sand of holidays past. And all for under £4 - cheaper than an all-inclusive.
Buy online .
Blowout: Neal’s Yard and Deliciously Ella Rose, Lime & Cucumber Body Wash, £14 for 200ml
The next instalment of the brand’s successful partnership with the bestselling cooking author sees the spotlight shift from face to body care. Comprising of a limited edition vegan Body Wash and Body Lotion, the former has all the makings of a refreshing morning juice thanks to its recipe of vitamin E rich avocado oil, hydrating coconut oil, soothing cucumber water, rose, lime and shea butter. Re-energising and encased in Neal Yard’s signature blue bottling, it’s a treat for all the senses.
Buy online .
Brilliant: Kind Natured Heavenly Coconut & Passionflower Body Wash, £4.99 for 250ml
When it comes to the world of budget beauty , Kind Natured is one of those rare brands that offers both high quality and a high street price. Perhaps not as well known as other drugstore names, it’s definitely worth having on your radar and while this particular body wash isn’t brand new, its warm scent and silky froth-free lather are qualities that have made it a body care staple in my house. Oh, and it’s also free from silicone, parabens, sulphates and petrochemicals and isn’t tested on animals. It proves a piece of bathroom bliss needn’t carry a hefty price tag.
Buy online .
