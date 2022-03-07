Budget but Brilliant: Margaret Dabbs Bare Feet for M&S

The Margaret Dabbs Medi Pedi is legendary. It takes men and women alike from Hobbiton to foot heaven in a single session, and if your hooves are a bit gnarly as mine are, the transformative effect of a loving, clinical treatment is second to none. It’s the kind of pedi you’d get the day before your wedding, or if you had a big foot modelling gig coming up. Put simply: the best.

There’s just one caveat- it ain’t cheap, and neither is Margaret’s excellent, matchless treatment inspired range . In a very considerate commercial move, however, Dabbs has brought her boundless knowledge to the high street beauty market, creating a line of professional grade foot care products for good old M&S. ‘Foot care’ sounds about as sexy as washing up gloves, but bear with me, as if you’ve ever suffered a painful corn, cracked heel or flaky nail, you’ll know the confidence zapping potential of troubled toots, not the mention the daily discomfort caused by such simple activities as walking. Feet take us the places we want/need to go, so it’s kind of essential that they’re up to job.

To be fair to Margaret, she’s sexed up her Bare Feet range as much as is humanly possible in the podiatry sector, packaging the therapeutic lineup in a calming, chic sea blue, with a fragrant base of bergamot, green tea and lime blending to create a zingy rather than medicinal aroma. Getting to the nitty gritty, the formulations themselves are what set the Bare Feet line apart from any competition out there (apart from her original range of course). Antibacterial ingredients, sweet almond oil, ginger extract and manuka honey soften and refresh feet, while nifty gadgets such as a foot file, pain relieving gel pads and beautifully precise glass nail file up the ante. Whatever your foot concern, from sweaty toes to rogue cuticles, Margaret’s got it covered, at a very reasonable price point. As beauty launches go, it may not be the most stylish, but it’s got ALL the substance. Not just for problem feet, but mightily helpful if you’re plagued by podiatric niggles.

Margaret Dabbs Bare Feet range, from £3.50, buy online here

