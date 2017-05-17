Budget but Brilliant: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s first body care range

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 May 2017
rosie-body-range

Supermodel skin solutions from £6 a pop? We’re sold. Here’s why we're loving Rosie's budget beauty body care line-up

Think you need to spend a fortune to get skin like a supermodel? Think again, because thanks to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s first bath and body collection, the cost is actually a lot less than most would think.

Inspired by her personal beauty routine, the six-product range features a bevy of glow-boosting basics for buffing away signs of winter hibernation and prepping skin for some much-deserved summer air time. Available exclusively to Marks & Spencer Beauty, it promises impressive value for money with prices starting at just £6 for the skin-softening Divine Shower Elixir  (perfect for lizard-like arms and legs), and peaking at £12.50 for the highly anticipated Amazing Radiance Body Glow , (a fitting follow-up to the successful Amazing Radiance Face Cream).

What other goodies does the collection have to offer? At £10, the Divine Miracle Oil  for bath, body and hair proves to be a money-saving multitasker of particular note, appealing to parched skin types and dry ends alike. For a subtle sheen, the Divine Body Creme , £10, (a personal favourite of mine) hits the mark brilliantly courtesy of its light reflecting particles and luxe texture. A deliciously whipped Sugar Body Scrub , £10, enriched with evening primrose seed, almond oil and coconut oil and a soon-to-be released Bath Cologne, £8.50, cap things off wonderfully to cover all bathroom bases amply.

Scented with a heady mix of orange blossom, white flowers and sandalwood, its fragrance lingers on skin very well indeed and thanks to its hydrating properties, limbs are left soft, glowing and hydrated from morning until evening. A great accompaniment to her successful makeup line (complete with signature rose gold accents), lingerie range (a favourite in the GTG office) and workout and clothing collections, it’s another branch of the Rosie for Autograph empire that delivers in both style and substance.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More