Budget but Brilliant: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s first body care range

Think you need to spend a fortune to get skin like a supermodel? Think again, because thanks to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s first bath and body collection, the cost is actually a lot less than most would think.

Inspired by her personal beauty routine, the six-product range features a bevy of glow-boosting basics for buffing away signs of winter hibernation and prepping skin for some much-deserved summer air time. Available exclusively to Marks & Spencer Beauty, it promises impressive value for money with prices starting at just £6 for the skin-softening Divine Shower Elixir (perfect for lizard-like arms and legs), and peaking at £12.50 for the highly anticipated Amazing Radiance Body Glow , (a fitting follow-up to the successful Amazing Radiance Face Cream).

What other goodies does the collection have to offer? At £10, the Divine Miracle Oil for bath, body and hair proves to be a money-saving multitasker of particular note, appealing to parched skin types and dry ends alike. For a subtle sheen, the Divine Body Creme , £10, (a personal favourite of mine) hits the mark brilliantly courtesy of its light reflecting particles and luxe texture. A deliciously whipped Sugar Body Scrub , £10, enriched with evening primrose seed, almond oil and coconut oil and a soon-to-be released Bath Cologne, £8.50, cap things off wonderfully to cover all bathroom bases amply.

Scented with a heady mix of orange blossom, white flowers and sandalwood, its fragrance lingers on skin very well indeed and thanks to its hydrating properties, limbs are left soft, glowing and hydrated from morning until evening. A great accompaniment to her successful makeup line (complete with signature rose gold accents), lingerie range (a favourite in the GTG office) and workout and clothing collections, it’s another branch of the Rosie for Autograph empire that delivers in both style and substance.

