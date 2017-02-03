Budget but Brilliant: Westlab Pure Dead Sea Salt

Anna Hunter 3 February 2017
budget-but-brilliant-salts

Soothe, soften and support dry and dull skin and get a better night's sleep while you're at it - without spending the earth

Ever been to the Dead Sea? Me neither, but I feel like I came pretty close floating in my bath last week. I regularly throw close on to a vat of Dead Sea salt into warm water, along with a drop or two of bath oil to up the luxe factor, and lie back waiting for the mineral rich salt to work it’s time honoured magic on the psoriasis on my feet, eczema on my hands and achey post-workout joints. What cost for this miracle soak? A not too shabby £4.99 per kg, courtesy of Westlab.

While perhaps not an actual bonafide miracle, I’ve known Dead Sea salt to alleviate itching and flakiness for even the most extreme eczema sufferers ( my sister for one ), and lying back in a candlelit bath certainly helps to diminish irritation of the emotional kind. Rich in minerals that the skin absorbs ( your best way to get a sleep promoting magnesium hit ), Dead Sea salt has an exfoliating but also protective effect, so that rough skin is smoothed but moisture is replenished.

The absence of fragrance and other potentially itch-inducing chemicals is a major plus for those with skin conditions or sensitivity, and while you shouldn’t dive in if you’ve got broken skin, soaking in a Dead Sea salt solution is said to promote skin healing across the board. As self-help goes, it’s a fairly inert remedy to try, and the salt won’t cost you an arm or a leg either, which is a relief when you’re already shelling out for lotions, potions and other emollients in the hope of abating the itch and nourishing desert-dry skin.

Westlab Pure Dead Sea Bath Salt , £4.99 for 1kg

Suffering from eczema?  Check out The Eczema Files for a little light relief…


You may also like

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store

How to fix it when fake tan goes wrong


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More