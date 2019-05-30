Retinol Glow Toners and Booty Balms: Aldi's new skincare dupes are here

From its pink clay range that takes inspiration from A-Beauty brand Sand and Sky to the healthy glow exfoliating toner that looks awfully reminiscent of Pixie’s Glow Tonic, Aldi sure knows its way around launching dupes of popular beauty products. The discount store is now adding four new items to its Lacura beauty range and like their predecessors, they look set to fly off the shelves.

On Sunday, June 2, as part of its new 'festival beauty' range comes Lacura Booty Balm and Paradise Power Cream (£6.99 each), moisturising body creams that promise to give your booty the ultimate hydration boost and promote elasticity and firmness. Fans of Brazilian skincare brand, Sol de Janeiro will be keen to see how it matches up to its near namesakes, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Acai Body Power Cream.

The Lacura Healthy Glow Toners are back with two new additions to sit next to the sell-out Glycolic Toner. Rose promises to moisturise, soothe and calm, whilst the Retinol - which also contains five per cent niacinamide to ease redness - promises to battle blemishes.

Making a comeback is the well-loved the Liz Earle skincare dupe, the Hot Cloth Cleanser (which previously sold out everywhere) this time with a brand new formulation that contains vitamin C to brighten and tighten. It's also enriched with vitamin E and cocoa butter to soothe and condition the skin.

Each item is already available to preorder online before going in stores on Sunday, but as ever, you’ll have to be quick.

Preorder the Aldi special buys here .

