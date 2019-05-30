Retinol Glow Toners and Booty Balms: Aldi's new skincare dupes are here

30 May 2019
aldi-dupes-1

Plus the sell-out Hot Cloth Cleanser is back with a new vitamin C boost. As ever, they're sure to fly...

From its pink clay range that takes inspiration from  A-Beauty brand  Sand and Sky to the healthy glow exfoliating toner that looks awfully reminiscent of Pixie’s Glow Tonic, Aldi sure knows its way around  launching dupes of popular beauty products.  The discount store is now adding four new items to its Lacura beauty range and like their predecessors, they look set to fly off the shelves.

On Sunday, June 2, as part of its new 'festival beauty' range comes Lacura Booty Balm and Paradise Power Cream (£6.99 each), moisturising body creams that promise to give your booty the ultimate hydration boost and promote elasticity and firmness. Fans of Brazilian skincare brand,  Sol de Janeiro  will be keen to see how it matches up to its near namesakes, the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and the Acai Body Power Cream.

The Lacura Healthy Glow Toners are back with two new additions to sit next to the sell-out Glycolic Toner. Rose promises to moisturise, soothe and calm, whilst the Retinol - which also contains five per cent niacinamide to ease redness - promises to battle blemishes.

Making a comeback is the well-loved the Liz Earle skincare dupe, the Hot Cloth Cleanser (which previously sold out everywhere) this time with a brand new formulation that contains vitamin C to brighten and tighten. It's also enriched with vitamin E and cocoa butter to soothe and condition the skin.

Each item is already available to preorder online before going in stores on Sunday, but as ever, you’ll have to be quick.

Preorder the Aldi special buys  here .

Follow Jessica on  Instagram  and  Twitter .


You may also like

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More