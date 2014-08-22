The chic new parfum from Chanel that's almost too good to use

22 August 2014
gtg-chanel-main-2

The beloved Coco Noir scent that's now become available in both a parfum and body cream

Forget about the LBD, as of now it’s all about the LBB - the little black bottle from Chanel that’s as elegant and couture as the fashion house itself.

Already hugely popular as an Eau du Parfum, Coco Noir has now been created as both a parfum and a luxurious body cream helping to extend the wearability and longevity of this sumptuous scent. As an ode to Gabrielle Chanel, who viewed black as the couture colour par excellence, the perfume and cream are encased within a deep onyx bottle, cut like a black diamond and delicately adorned with a fine thread label spun from Byzantine gold - so graceful and chic, they appear as if plucked from the vanity case of a 1920’s screen siren.

To be worn beneath the parfum, the velvety, rich body cream is both deeply hydrating and refreshing whilst also carrying the key notes of the perfume, helping the scent to resonate on the body for hours on end. Once applied the parfum is then designed to be used to follow the scented path of romance and desire: under the silky cascade of hair and in the curves of the décolleté - or better yet, as Gabrielle Chanel liked to say, ‘wherever you would want to be kissed.’

Created with the most sophisticated array of ingredients, the fragrance contains sweet and feminine notes of Vanilla, Jasmine Absolute and May Rose, whilst smokey sandalwood and Geranium Leaf create an intense, complex and rich depth to the scent. With a bottle so divine and a fragrance so classic, this parfum is almost too good to use - but trust us, we will.

Coco Noir Parfum 15ml, £165.00 and Coco Noir Extrait Body Cream 150g, £60.00 are available from  Debenhams


