Calling all Omorovicza lovers: LookFantastic just dropped its most luxe beauty box yet

For beauty aficionados, receiving a box full of goodies is one of life’s greatest pleasures and now there’s a box delivering high-quality skincare made from minerals sourced from Lake Heviz in Budapest, the second largest thermal lake in the world. Yes, that’s right, LookFantastic has just dropped its limited edition Omorovicza beauty box and we want everything.

The box will set you back £95 but is worth over £295 and is packed full of six luxurious Omorovicza products including a full-size award-winning Thermal Cleansing Balm (worth £55) and the Magic Moisture Mist (worth £65). Made from Hungarian thermal waters, each product features formulations that are rich in minerals and vitamins that give the lacklustre skin an added boost.

There are travel minis for your all-important summer holidays and full-size products to keep on your vanities - here’s what else you’ll find in this bumper box of treats.

Reviving Eye Cream, 15ml

Made with natural ingredients derived from arnica, this cooling eye cream packs a serious punch. The cream works to reduce puffiness and banish dark circles to soothe the delicate skin around the eye area, while cucumber extract soothes and refreshes the eye contour.

Thermal Cleansing Balm, 50ml

Award-winning and a firm favourite among beauty buffs, this thermal cleansing balm is the ultimate skin treatment for detoxifying and nourishing the skin. It contains Hungarian Moor mud which is packed full of calcium and magnesium carbonates that work to break down makeup and impurities.

Midnight Radiance Mask, 15ml

Ever wondered if you could wake up with glowing skin with little to no effort? Well, you can. You can achieve true beauty sleep with this gel-like formula that works overnight to slough away at dead skin cells and unclog pores while softening and moisturising the skin’s outer layer. It contains the brand’s signature Hydro Mineral Transferences, a formula that gently melts onto the skin with a cooling sensation that instantly plumps the skin.

Daily Vitamin C Serum, 5ml

Slow down the aging process with this potent brightening treatment that contains a powerful concoction of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin. The formula helps to defend against environmental aggressors whilst balancing pigmentation for a more balanced complexion.

Magic Moisture Mist, 50ml

This luxurious mist is like spraying your face with liquid diamond. The ultra-fine formula contains rosehip, avocado and macadamia nut oils to hydrate and moisturise and can be used throughout the day to give tired skin an energy boost.

Rejuvenating Night Cream, 15ml

Formulated with Hungary’s mineralised healing water and shea butter, this buttery-textured night cream works overnight to plump the skin, helping to eradicate fine lines and wrinkles while carrot oil and plum almond oil provides moisture and free radical protection for a longlasting finish.

LookFantastic x Omorovicza limited edition box, £95, buy here .

