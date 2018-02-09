Can this Acid Fix give dull and stressed skin its glow back?

I'm not exaggerating when I say it's legit freezing right now and my face is not enjoying it. Throw in over indulgence in the junk food and gin department (that January detox NEVER happened) and the general stresses of daily life, and you can imagine how much of a battering my face has taken recently.

Enter, the latest launch from Omorovicza; Acid Fix , £85. Not the friendliest name for something you're about to slather over your face - but don't be alarmed. Although very much on the potent side (steer well clear if you have a very sensitive skin type ), it claims to gently reverse damage overnight, healing lacklustre skin that's lost itself in the sub zero temperatures… or at the bottom of that bottle of gin.

Basically, it sheds away the shit that's ruining your glow and leaves you with a much healthier looking complexion - or here’s hoping. I put it to the test; here’s the lowdown…

What is it?

A multi-purpose night treatment that exfoliates, peels and resurfaces, designed to give your skin that instant boost come morning by renewing the damaged layers.

With a double whammy of AHA and BHA acids, it helps to repair the effects of environmental aggressors such as sunlight and pollution , and any stress and lifestyle bashing you've been throwing at it - such as my never ending binge. The combination of glycolic, salicylic and lactic acid gets to work immediately to gently scour away those dead and dulling skin cells, allowing for a much fresher and glowy complexion.

Use as an acid tone 2-3 times per week, after cleansing and before your preferred moisturiser of choice.