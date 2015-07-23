Candice Swanepoel unveiled as the new face of Biotherm

Having worked the runways of Givenchy, Alexander Wang and Victoria’s Secret, Candice Swanepoel has stepped off the catwalk and onto a sun-drenched yacht in St Barths to take on her latest role as brand ambassador for Biotherm .

“I identify with Biotherm so much - because of my love for the ocean and for water but also for Biotherm’s natural approach to beauty,” says the South African beauty. “That is exactly my philosophy and what I strive for in my beauty regimen. It’s a perfect fit.”

One of the world’s most sought after models, she’s previously also fronted campaigns for Versace and Tom Ford and has collaborated with fashion’s finest photographers from Mario Testino to Inez and Vinoodh.

A living embodiment of the brand’s ‘live more, live to the full philosophy,’ she’s an advocate of promoting an inside out approach to beauty, “I consider a beauty routine as important as eating well and working out. People don’t realise that your skin is an organ just like your heart or your lungs. Taking care of it goes way beyond beauty and good looks: it is a necessary part of living a healthy life.”

Regarding her interpretation of what a modern strong woman means to her she comments, “It’s important to feel strong, healthy and good. Models are athletes: I have trained with the same trainer for 9 years. I used to box a lot to release my emotions. So don’t mess with me! As a woman you feel very powerful boxing. I think every woman should try this sport.”

As for her fitness journey so far and her favourite workouts she says, “At school I was the least athletic child, I adored ballet and that was it. After my first big show, my trainer approached me because he spotted the potential. I started working out, initially boxing and resistance training. I became addicted.

“My workouts vary, now I’m doing Pilates, yoga, meditation and I’ve just taken up surfing. I’m a Libra: which is the sign of balance. I’m looking to create balance between being healthy and strong, between my work and my personal life, to find overall happiness.”

