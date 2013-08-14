Cara Delevingne hints she may quit modelling because of her psoriasis

To look at the beautiful model of the moment Cara Delevingne, you'd think she has it all - an A-list set of best friends, a dream career in fashion at just 21 years old and a lifestyle to match.



But the bushy-browed face of fashion has revealed she suffers with psoriasis, a skin condition that flares up whenever she's stressed - which tends to be at the height of her year in the spotlight at Fashion Week.



Causing red, itchy sores on her legs, the psoriasis makes looking flawless on the catwalk an even tougher job; though the make-up artists do their best to camouflage the patches, the dry and rough skin still shows through.



Onlookers had previously thought the marks were bruises from her lavish lifestyle, but Cara says Kate Moss spotted her before the Louis Vuitton show as she was having her scabs painted over and found her a doctor that same day.



Delevingne has revealed she might put the fashion world behind her and instead head for Hollywood; she told W magazine that she wants to act, sing, and 'do something that doesn't make my skin erupt'.



Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that occurs when the speed of your skin cells' life cycle increases; usually it takes up to 28 days for new cells to move up through the layers of skin before they reach the surface and flake off, but with psoriasis the process takes up to only six days. The new skin cells which are not fully formed then create scaly, crusty patches on the skin which tend to appear on the scalp, elbows and knees.



No one should have to quit their career because of a skin problem, even if that career is one that's in the spotlight for all to see. We shouldn't expect models to be airbrushed from head to toe in real life - it's enough for us that they have incredible bone structure and a figure that lends itself to the coat hanger-like needs of the fashion industry, together with a unique sense of style. Perfection comes in many forms; that's why we won't be judging Cara's patches come Fashion Week or hopping on the recent tyrade of bitchy comments led by Liz Jones towards Kate Moss either, whose oh-so-slightly wobbly bits were captured at an unflattering angle on her latest beach holiday.

Though there's no cure, psoriasis can be treated in various ways including topical creams, phototherapy (exposing skin to UV light) or even medication. It can also help to opt for beauty products aimed at the most sensitive of skin - brands such as Eau Thermale Avene claim their mineral spring water can heal the symptoms of psoriasis, or if your scalp is the main cause for concern treatments at trichologists such as Philip Kingsley may be beneficial - there they recommend tar-based creams and gentle removal of the scales for optimum hair health.



We applaud Cara for speaking out about the stress of suffering from such a visible condition - but we hope she doesn't hang up her catwalk heels just yet. After all, it's not such a bad thing for us mere mortals to see that supermodels are human too.