Carine Roitfeld launches 7 luxury fragrances inspired by seven lovers

And now the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris is adding her Parisian glamour to fragrances. It is the global icon's first foray into the world of fragrance, although she has always considered scent to be her essential accessory and most defining style signature. Carine Roitfeld Parfums has debuted exclusively on luxury e-retailer Net-a-Porter with '7 Lovers' a collection of fragrances inspired by seven unforgettable men in seven of Roitfield's most iconic cities.

She's the editor, author, and stylist who rose to international prominence becoming one of the most influential figures in fashion. Known for her provocative and controversial editorials and headline-grabbing styling, Carine Roitfeld has built an empire on being a global fashion icon. She has worked with some of fashion's big players, including Tom Ford (she was his muse for many years), who in collaboration, turned Gucci into one of the world's most powerful fashion houses. She's never strayed from controversy and remains among the most photographed women in the world.

She has collaborated with some of the world's most talented perfumers, including Aurelien Guichard (for the fragrances Aurelien and Orson), Pascal Gaurin (for Kar-Wai, Sebastian and Vladimir) and Yann Vasnier (George and Lawrence), creating a diverse range of spicy, floral scents that contain ingredients such as violet leaf, Longjing tea, and jasmine. Her approach to building each fragrance was equivalent to how she creates a look: by conjuring characters, fantasy, and desire, taking inspiration from her own quest for romance, passion and experience.

Whether you prefer flowery George from London or the spiciness of Sebastian in Buenos Aires or the smokiness of Vladimir from St Peterburgh, the collection is intended to be genderless (we found each scent pretty bold, no shrinking violets here). Each EDP costs £233 comes in 90ml spray bottle in by one of Roitfield's most signature colours khaki. There's also a discovery set of all 7 (10ml each) in a supersoft luxe leather travel pouch at £184.

"For me, scent is the most defining style signature," said Roitfeld. "Each scent is an extension of myself, and holds within the power of seduction. My approach to creating these fragrances is the same as my approach to styling."

Carine Roitfield Parfums are available exclusively on Net-a-Porter .