Caroline Hirons announced as ambassador for gynaecological cancer charity

Judy Johnson 1 September 2016
news-1

The beauty expert is fronting The Eve Appeal’s campaign for Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Caroline Hirons  is best known for her advice when it comes to our faces rather than our nether regions, but the skincare pro has put herself at the forefront of September’s Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month by joining The Eve Appeal as an Eve Ambassador to call on women in the UK to raise awareness of gynae cancers.

Launching the charity’s new Bubbles & Bush fundraising campaign on board the Good Ship Benefit last week, Caroline kicked off the quest to raise awareness of womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers and to fight the taboos surrounding gynae issues.

Over 21,000 women are diagnosed with one of the five cancers every year in the UK, with 7,700 women losing their lives - that’s 21 per day.

The Eve Appeal, the only UK national charity funding research in the five gynaecological cancers, has much work to do in educating women about the disease, with their recent study finding that one in seven women are unable to name a single gynae cancer, and one in five are unable to name a symptom.

Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive of The Eve Appeal said: “It is wonderful of Caroline to join us as an ambassador of The Eve Appeal. With 1 in 5 women unable to name a single sign or symptom of gynaecological cancers, and with almost a third of 16 to 35 year olds avoiding going to the doctors as they are too embarrassed to talk about these issues, the need to break the stigma and raise awareness has never been more urgent. We are all incredibly grateful to Caroline and are very much looking forward to working with her.”

Never one to mince her words, the bold beauty blogger has  written of her frustrations  around the discussion of women’s body parts:

“I’ve been working with the Eve Appeal on and off since 2010 when I was part of the team that launched the All for Eve brand into retail. I've seen first hand the critically important work that they do and watched from the sides as the uptake of smear tests has dropped, and as the media continues to treat women's reproductive organs like they are dirty words.”

Commenting on her new role, Caroline said: “The Eve Appeal is a very important charity and I’m thrilled to be working as an Ambassador. It’s a subject very close to my heart, as when I was 16 years old my family lost our beloved Grandmother to cervical cancer. Gynaecological cancers are so easily forgotten and through initiatives like Bubbles and Bush we will be able to reach out to women everywhere and get them talking about these cancer."

To find out more and sign up to Bubbles and Bush  click here

Find out more about The Eve Appeal and gynae cancers on their  website

Find out how to spot the signs of cervical cancer here

Save


You may also like

Our verdict on the brand new M&S Food x Zoe Gut Shot that everyone's talking about
Electrolytes: why everyone’s adding a pinch of salt to their water
“I tried a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and have never felt more naturally energised"
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Health
Electrolytes: why everyone’s adding a pinch of salt to their water
Health
“I tried a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and have never felt more naturally energised"
Partnership
Why probiotics could be a game-changer in menopause
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Explore More