Caroline Hirons announced as ambassador for gynaecological cancer charity

The beauty expert is fronting The Eve Appeal’s campaign for Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month
Caroline Hirons is best known for her advice when it comes to our faces rather than our nether regions, but the skincare pro has put herself at the forefront of September’s Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month by joining The Eve Appeal as an Eve Ambassador to call on women in the UK to raise awareness of gynae cancers.
Launching the charity’s new Bubbles & Bush fundraising campaign on board the Good Ship Benefit last week, Caroline kicked off the quest to raise awareness of womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers and to fight the taboos surrounding gynae issues.
Over 21,000 women are diagnosed with one of the five cancers every year in the UK, with 7,700 women losing their lives - that’s 21 per day.
The Eve Appeal, the only UK national charity funding research in the five gynaecological cancers, has much work to do in educating women about the disease, with their recent study finding that one in seven women are unable to name a single gynae cancer, and one in five are unable to name a symptom.
Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive of The Eve Appeal said: “It is wonderful of Caroline to join us as an ambassador of The Eve Appeal. With 1 in 5 women unable to name a single sign or symptom of gynaecological cancers, and with almost a third of 16 to 35 year olds avoiding going to the doctors as they are too embarrassed to talk about these issues, the need to break the stigma and raise awareness has never been more urgent. We are all incredibly grateful to Caroline and are very much looking forward to working with her.”
Never one to mince her words, the bold beauty blogger has written of her frustrations around the discussion of women’s body parts:
“I’ve been working with the Eve Appeal on and off since 2010 when I was part of the team that launched the All for Eve brand into retail. I've seen first hand the critically important work that they do and watched from the sides as the uptake of smear tests has dropped, and as the media continues to treat women's reproductive organs like they are dirty words.”
Commenting on her new role, Caroline said: “The Eve Appeal is a very important charity and I’m thrilled to be working as an Ambassador. It’s a subject very close to my heart, as when I was 16 years old my family lost our beloved Grandmother to cervical cancer. Gynaecological cancers are so easily forgotten and through initiatives like Bubbles and Bush we will be able to reach out to women everywhere and get them talking about these cancer."
To find out more and sign up to Bubbles and Bush click here
Find out more about The Eve Appeal and gynae cancers on their website
Find out how to spot the signs of cervical cancer here
Save