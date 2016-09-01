Caroline Hirons announced as ambassador for gynaecological cancer charity

Caroline Hirons is best known for her advice when it comes to our faces rather than our nether regions, but the skincare pro has put herself at the forefront of September’s Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month by joining The Eve Appeal as an Eve Ambassador to call on women in the UK to raise awareness of gynae cancers.

Launching the charity’s new Bubbles & Bush fundraising campaign on board the Good Ship Benefit last week, Caroline kicked off the quest to raise awareness of womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers and to fight the taboos surrounding gynae issues.

Over 21,000 women are diagnosed with one of the five cancers every year in the UK, with 7,700 women losing their lives - that’s 21 per day.

The Eve Appeal, the only UK national charity funding research in the five gynaecological cancers, has much work to do in educating women about the disease, with their recent study finding that one in seven women are unable to name a single gynae cancer, and one in five are unable to name a symptom.

Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive of The Eve Appeal said: “It is wonderful of Caroline to join us as an ambassador of The Eve Appeal. With 1 in 5 women unable to name a single sign or symptom of gynaecological cancers, and with almost a third of 16 to 35 year olds avoiding going to the doctors as they are too embarrassed to talk about these issues, the need to break the stigma and raise awareness has never been more urgent. We are all incredibly grateful to Caroline and are very much looking forward to working with her.”