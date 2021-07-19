Meet J'Tanicals: indulgent CBD skincare for stressed out skin

Written in partnership with J’Tanicals

Are you on board with CBD skincare yet? I wasn't, until now. Not for want of trying, mind you. Despite dozens of cannabis-derived ‘next big thing’ creams and serums landing on my desk since the ingredient went stratospheric, I’ve found it all rather confusing. Cannabis oil, cannabis sativa seed, CBD, cannabidiol? I’m sure I’m not the only one scratching my head.

In such an emerging market with money to be made, it can be hard to know what’s hype. A glaring hemp leaf on the packaging is all frankly a bit naff and to me smacks of ‘weed-washing’. It's a shame really as CBD, when used effectively, is an ingredient our skin can truly benefit from, especially if we're sensitive or breakout-prone.

One brand aiming to take the confusion out of CBD skincare is J’Tanicals , a science-backed natural range founded by German CBD whiz Julia Wilde. She knows from personal experience and extensive study of the science, what really works. In its beautiful packaging, J'Tanicals tells you exactly what you are getting inside the jar and what it's proven to do for your skin.

This three-piece luxury collection comprises a facial oil, a moisturiser and a cleanser, all formulated with varying percentages of CBD (cannabidiol), a cannabinoid extracted from the flowers and leaves of pure Swiss-grown hemp plants. Wilde discovered the benefits of CBD firstly as a nutritional supplement for pain relief for her migraines. She founded a successful CBD supplements company and then, when a bout of stubborn hormonal adult acne struck, she turned her attention to the benefits of CBD for irritated and sensitive and skin.

What does CBD do on the skin?

Our bodies have an endocannabinoid system, which is part of our nervous system and helps our organs and cells – everything from the spine to the lungs and the skin – do their job properly. Our body makes endocannabinoids naturally for just that purpose, to help regulate hunger, thirst, support sleep rhythms and skin function. When things are out of whack we might need a little extra endocannabinoid boost from CBD. For the internal organs, we can take a supplement. For the skin, we can apply it topically in a cream to help restore skin balance. Think of it as your calming and rebalancing helper.

In skincare, CBD has been proven to be calming, sebum-regulating, and have potent antioxidant protection powers, making it a powerful option for breakout-prone skin in need of balancing. It’s not yet proven to be anti-inflammatory, says Julia but studies are promising in that regard.