Chanel to open its first spa at The Ritz Paris

28 May 2015
gtg-chanel-main-1

As The Ritz Paris gets ready to reopen its doors after three years of major renovation, news comes of a rather exciting beauty launch to go with it…

Chanel and The Ritz: two iconic luxury brands and one very intriguing beauty announcement.

Today Chanel revealed that ‘CHANEL au Ritz Paris’, a unique beauty destination dedicated to the brand’s skincare, will open in the iconic hotel. The details of the project are currently being kept tightly under wraps but what we do know is that the new beauty sanctuary will open towards the end of this year, will be located in the famous Ritz Club (alongside the newly renovated basement pool), and will offer treatments inspired by Chanel’s skincare line.

The relationship between the two iconic brands is not a new one. Mademoiselle Chanel herself called the opulent hotel home for 34 years and the famous No. 5 perfume bottle is supposedly based on the building’s design. Consequently, in tandem with the new beauty destination, Chanel has announced they will also open a new Coco Chanel suite at the hotel inspired by the one the brand’s founder originally occupied.

If we were ever in need of an excuse to visit Paris it looks like we’ve got one…


