Change your spots: 5 things you need to know about hormonal acne

Unlike the dodgy makeup and questionable hairstyles, unfortunately acne is not a teenage problem we can leave back in adolescence. With menopause often wreaking havoc with our hormones, adult acne is fast-becoming one of the most commonly complained about skin problems amongst women, making its presence felt long after our pubescent years are over.

“Very frequently, adult acne occurs due to a hormonal imbalance and most commonly in women aged 40+ who are going into perimenopause when their hormone levels are beginning to fluctuate,” explains doctor, women’s health specialist and Get The Gloss Expert , Dr Marion Gluck .

So what are the best ways to treat it? We asked Dr Gluck for her top tips for understanding it better and tackling it head on so that we’re better equipped to deal with its effects once and for all.

Red alert

The first symptoms of adult acne or rosacea are dryness and redness of the skin. Heat can aggravate rosacea also – so when women begin to have hot flushes, adult acne can become worse. Low oestrogen levels in particular can bring about rosacea also.

Hot flush splash

Hydration is extremely important because the skin becomes very dry, so not only do you need to drink a lot of fluid to hydrate internally, you actually need to splash the face 20-30 times a day with tepid warm water because you also need to increase hydration externally.

Hormone therapy

If rosacea has come about due to a hormonal imbalance, one can prescribe tailor-made bio-identical hormones bespoke to each individual’s specific hormonal imbalance. The bio-identical hormones will help balance out the patient’s hormones and reduce symptoms. This is a very natural way of reducing symptoms as the bio-identical hormones are 100% identical to the hormones we produce in our bodies.

Vitamins for acne

In light cases, I always recommend supplements: echinacea, zinc and vitamins A, C and E. These will all help to strengthen the integrity of the skin and also boost the immune system.

Medical warfare

In severe cases some patients have to take a course of antibiotics. As mentioned above, if the acne has come about due to a hormonal imbalance, I would recommend prescribing bio-identical hormones to help relieve symptoms.