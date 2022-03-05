Charlotte Tilbury's new ice mask promises firmer, lifted skin in 10 minutes

Charlotte Tilbury's latest launch, the Cryo-Recovery Face Mask, £49, is inspired by two of our favourite skin refreshing facial techniques, designed to help reduce signs of tiredness and puffiness, as well as tone down redness and dark circles for a fresh, revived face. It combines cryotherapy (which tightens the skin and reduces puffiness) and acupressure, which relieves tension and eases puffiness too, in a reusable silicone mask.

Charlotte is also launching a second serum, following the arrival of her Magic Serum Crystal Elixir , £60, last year. The Cryo-recovery Eye Serum, £45, makes eyes appear depuffed and brighter with a cooling metal applicator and caffeine, Swiss Ice Wine Essence and Iceawake, an ingredient to refresh tired-looking skin by reducing the appearance of wrinkles and boosting radiance.

Ever the innovator when it comes to skincare, Charlotte came up with the idea for the Cryo-Recovery duo after using ice therapy in her red carpet facials for years. "When my clients’ skin appears tired, puffy, sensitised or dull, ice is one of my backstage secrets to revive and transform, so that it appears brighter, firmer, smoother and glowing!" she says.

"My celebrity clients always love the immediate cooling, re-energising feeling of ice on their skin. When they look in the mirror, their skin looks smoother and pores look smaller! Cheekbones appear sculpted and the jawline appears more defined! Redness is reduced and blemishes appear to have been reduced."

What's the Cryo-Recovery Face Mask like?

So much more than your standard sheet mask, the Cryo-Recovery Face Mask is reusable and made from flexible silicone making it easy to wash.