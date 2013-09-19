Children in Need's BearFaced campaign sees stars go make-up free

Normally when we witness naked celebrities it’s the work of intrusive paparazzi, risqué fashion photographers or trashy music video directors; so it’s always refreshing when a star strips off in the name of charity. We’re not talking a Calendar Girls style set-up here however; the reality of BBC Children in Need’s BearFaced campaign will probably prove quite a bit more daunting for the average woman than a strategically placed teapot or handily situated hedgerow photo shoot. After the success of last year’s appeal, BBC Children in Need is once again asking the women of Britain to go make-up free to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. Gulp.

Luckily some brave, BearFaced beauties have stepped up to the bar already. Following in the footsteps of Heidi Klum, Louise Redknapp and Jodie Kidd last year, the famous faces that have forgone make-up already this year to raise awareness are artist Jo Wood, actress Sheridan Smith, Girl’s Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, model Suki Waterhouse and the presenters Alex Jones, Laura Whitmore and Arlene Phillips.

In a revealing photo shoot shot by Rankin, all have exchanged their daily cosmetic essentials for a Pudsey Pawprint temporary tattoo in a drive to encourage women across the country to do the same on Friday 8th November. Whether together or as a team (safety in numbers!), the stars want us to join them, as Jo Wood emphasised:

“I’m so excited to be taking part in BBC Children in Need’s BearFaced campaign this year! I hope that women across the UK will leave the make-up at home for the day to help change the lives of children who really do need our help.”

Model Suki Waterhouse told British Vogue that she felt honoured to take part:

“I’ve grown up with [Children in Need]. Every year the shows are exciting and also grounding - everyone gives something and it feels like a national effort. I feel so privileged to be involved.”

She did also admit, however, that surrendering the slap was not an easy feat:

“I felt exposed! I’m so used to hair and make-up. I thought ‘I’m sure there will be make-up, just a little bit’. But the make-up artist was only there to wipe us down! I must say it was lovely going home without a cake face.”

It might be scary, but forsaking foundation and bypassing blusher will not only result in a lie-in; it will also bring about a sense of achievement and raise money for a fantastic cause. Pudsey Pawprints are available for just 50p at your local Post Office, and with the support of friends, family and colleagues, either through sponsorship or joining the initiative themselves, the more children you will help. We often purport that ‘less is more’; in this case you just need to take that advice a step further. We know you can do it. Let us know below if you’re planning to!

Find out more at www.bbc.co.uk and prepare a sponsorship page at mydonate.bt.com .

Buy Pudsey Pawprints online here.