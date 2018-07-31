Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her 'mom bod' and we love her for it

Known as much for her ability to poke fun at herself as well as the President, she’s amassed a huge fan base for her hilarious tweets. We also love her for her refreshingly honest opinions about the realities of motherhood. From IVF to breastfeeding , she’s happy to share her experiences and most recently, fans have been full of praise for a video she posted from a family holiday in Bali showing what she called, her ‘mom bod.’

Twitter can be a dark and troubling place. However, in between Trump’s declarations of war and the vicious vitriol spouted from nameless avatars, you’ll find a sparkling beam of witt shining its way through your feed - Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter account.

In the clip, Chrissy can be seen zooming in on her stretch marks and saying, “I guess these just aren’t gonna go away. This is my new body.” She and her husband John Legend welcomed their second child earlier this month, a baby boy named Miles, and are already parents to a one-year-old daughter called Luna.

Chrissy followed up with tweets explaining her motivation for sharing the clip, saying: “Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.

“Also I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet. I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”

Her fans were quick to applaud her with one user saying, “You've just made SO many women feel SO much better,” and another writing, “I love how open you are, makes me feel better for not bouncing back as easy as I did after my first.”

It even encouraged one user to share her own ‘mom bod’ picture accompanied with the caption: “Can't believe I'm doing this, as no one's seen my stomach since '01, this was actually a good day. 5 (big) kids, stretched out skin, multiple scars from gallbladder surgery but it's me and I wouldn't change a thing. Real mom body.”

With a recent survey conducted by BBC 5 Live showing that more than half of 18 to 34-year-olds feel that reality TV and social media have a negative effect on how they see their bodies, it seems the need for less filter-heavy snaps is more pressing than ever. It’s a pressure that mums and dads feel, as showcased by an Instagram Story that Joe Wicks’ posted this morning sharing his insecurities about having a ‘dad bod’.

We applaud you Chrissy and hope to see the tide continue to turn from the filtered lives and bodies we’re so often used to seeing on social media to more ‘real’ posts instead.

