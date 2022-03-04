Christie Brinkley to launch new skin care line

At 60 years old (yes, you heard us right), Christie Brinkley could easily mistaken for a woman half her age. Looking as good now as she did as an ‘Uptown Girl’ in 1983, the supermodel alum will be adding to her jewellery and fragrance lines with a new skin care range called Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare, comprising of eight key products.

Created in collaboration with the Atlantic Coast Media Group, the line will be available on US online retailer HSN and hsn.com in early March. It will then be launched into American department store Kohl’s later that month, who also offers the option of international shipping.

Speaking to WWD Brinkley said, ““It was very important to me that we formulated something that, as much as is possible, protected against future sun damage.” An advocate of regular exfoliation she added, “Men shave daily and get that exfoliation naturally. Women need to add that extra step.”

Having worked with dermatologist Doris Day on the collection, the line aims to address all of these concerns. As a vegan, she also wanted the range to reflect that ethos as well as be sensitive to the environment too.

When it comes to a new venture, it seems that skin care was the logical next step for the age-defying beauty icon. Still holding the record as the longest-running face of Cover Girl (for more than 25 years) and with 500 magazine covers under her belt, it looks set to take the skin care market by storm with WWD reporting that industry insiders have estimated that the line could do upward of $20 million at retail in its first year on counter.