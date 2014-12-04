Christmas Gift Ideas: 10 amazing presents for men
Tie, aftershave, socks and repeat: the poor men in our lives could definitely do with an overhaul when it comes to the contents of their Christmas stockings. So to help provide some much-needed inspiration, we’ve compiled our edit of the best gadgets, grooming essentials and gizmos in town to give his wish-list and skin care regime the shake-up they’ve been looking for.
From fitness wear must-haves (to add that extra incentive to work out in the winter) to de-stressing relaxation aids, manly scents to facial hair upkeep, his perfect Christmas gift could be a swipe of a mouse away. See what made the cut by clicking through our gallery...
ClarinsMen Grooming Essentials Kit, £38
The ideal way to offset the effects of a heavy party season, this legion of fatigue busters will have his complexion looking brighter and more awake even in the midst of the messiest after-party aftermath.
Containing the skin care saviours every guy needs to transform from mammoth to man, the comprehensive kit includes a moisturising balm, exfoliating cleanser, shaving gel and Anti-Fatigue Eye Serum to help kick start the most slugglish of complexions. Just the antidote for hungover skin , it’ll be the next best thing to a fry up to help rouse him from his hibernation the morning-after-the-night-before.
Buy online here .
L’Occitane Men’s Soap Trio, £18
Rustic, sophisticated, manly: this is the best way to describe this trio of aromatic-scented pebble soaps from L’Occitane.
The ideal gift idea for dads who perhaps haven’t quite embraced lotions, potions, creams and masks into their bathroom regimes just yet, not only do they last ages, but they leave skin thoroughly scrubbed, cleansed and wonderfully scented for a quick hit of suds and lather that will see them well into the spring and beyond.
Buy online here .
Tom Ford Conditioning Beard Oil, £40
It hasn’t escaped our notice that beards are slowly finding themselves here, there and everywhere. The facial fuzz of choice that’s no longer reserved for hipsters or Hoxton, it seems the fuller the beard, the better. Therefore, who better to ensure that it stays soft, groomed and polished than the King of facial foliage himself - Mr Tom Ford?
His latest launch leaves bristles prickle-free, thanks to a nourishing cocktail of almond, jojoba and grape seed essential oils and vitamin E. Available in three Tom Ford Private Blend fragrances - Tobacco Vanille, Oud Wood and Neroli Portofino (our personal favourite), we’re sure it’ll act as much as a gift for him, as it will for you. Team with this hand-crafted tortoise-shell finish Beard Comb , £28 for the gold-standard in facial hair upkeep.
Buy online here .
Acqua di Parma Blu Med Bergamotto Di Calabria Gift Set, £82
No matter how grey the skies or how dismal the forecast, give the gift of sunnier climes with this uplifting and rejuvenating hat-trick of scented goodies inspired by the Italian Mediterranean.
Comprising of an Eau de Toilette, Shower Gel and Body Milk to allow him to relive the summer to his heart’s content, we’re happy to stick our necks on the line and say it’s pretty much universally appealing - even to the most finicky of fragrance aficionados. Refreshing and energising with a scent that instantly transports you to another time zone, it’s his bath time sorted in one gorgeously packaged hat-box package.
Buy online here .
Nike+ Fuelband SE, £89.95
If you’re living with a fitness fan , then this sprint to sleep exercise tracker could become his favourite type of New Year’s gym buddy.
Using NikeFuel to measure movement no matter the time of day, for any weight, age or gender, its LED display highlights the wearer’s progress towards their fitness goals and connects with their iPhone or iPod Touch (via the FuelBand app) to keep them inspired whether they’re at work or on-the-go. Motivating, high-tech and the ideal boost to supplement his workout objectives, it’s the Christmas gadget he won’t be able to stop playing with after the presents have been unwrapped.
Buy online here .
Clinique Great Skin For Him, £34
A four-step skin care step-up for his bathroom shelf, this gift set has all bases covered when it comes to his grooming regime.
Containing a face scrub, aloe shave gel, post-shave soother and anti-age moisturiser all within a handy weekend washbag, it soothes, hydrates and cleanses in one fell swoop to provide all the tools he needs for smoother, suppler skin. With a range of fragrances that are subtle, understated and completely wearable, it’ll provide a great incentive for ditching the soap and water in favour a skin care upgrade that’ll have him hooked.
Buy online here .
Aramis Blockbuster Set, £100
A show-stopper of a Christmas gift, this highlight of a pressie is the perfect choice should you be looking for a gift that can be split amongst your siblings. Comprising of every dawn to dusk essential to see him through the busiest of days, it contains an all-encompassing grooming booty including an Aramis Eau de Toilette, aftershave, aftershave balm, body shampoo and a classic soap on a rope.
With top notes of bright citrus and bergamot oil, heart notes of warm sage, cardamom, clove and sandalwood and a blend of leather notes and oak moss, the fragrance is the ideal match for those who like their scents a little more interesting and impactful, merging strength and freshness at just a spritz of its golden pump.
Buy online here .
Adidas Climaheat Hoodie in black, £60
The perfect workout partner come wind, chill or rain, this fitness wear staple will ensure that even the winter elements don’t stand in the way of his training regime.
With Climaheat technology to keep him well-insulated without weighing him down, its practical colour ensures it pretty much goes with anything and its slim line fit allows for great ease of movement no matter the sport he’s playing. A practical and versatile piece of sportswear he can wear both in and out of the gym, it offers everything a man could want in a hoodie - we’re actually eyeing it ourselves...
Buy online here .
Headspace, from £4.99 per month
The perfect gift for the man who needs to de-stress and relax, a subscription to this meditation and mindfulness series of masterclasses is quite simply the present that keeps on giving for even the busiest of brains and lifestyles.
Described as ‘the gym membership for the mind,’ Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe makes the idea of bliss amidst the bustle a reality, taking just 10 minutes of the listener’s day to help them reset and recalibrate. Ideal for those who struggle with sleeplessness and anxiety, he uses a selection of animations and metaphors to delve into the depths of their restlessness and create the most relaxing of atmospheres and environments to switch off to. With packages ranging from monthly to, well, forever, Andy’s calming voice and set of serene skills are certain to equip even the more stressed out of us with the tools we need to find some calm amidst the chaos.
Buy online here .
Elemis Multi-Active Men’s Gift Set, £39.50
From the most hard-working of triathletes to the fastest of sprinters, this collection of grooming must-haves is certain to give his gym bag an additional dose of R&R to soothe sore muscles and reinvigorate a tired complexion.
Containing an assortment of fitness treats to take him from sports to showers and back again, the range aims to re-energise and recharge from top to toe. Containing a full size Daily Moisture Boost and Revitalise Me Shower Gel, plus two small but mighty versions of the Instant Refreshing Gel and Aching Muscle Super Soak, this collection is one gift certain to act as the perfect post-workout pick-me-up to supercharge his trip to the gym with.
Buy online here .
