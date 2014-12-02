Christmas Gift Ideas: the best presents for family and friends
Struggling for gift idea inspiration? The perfect Christmas present could be a click away as we’ve compiled an edit of the best gifts in town for mother, sister, best friend and the man in your lives.
Whether you’re looking for their new makeup must-have, grooming essential, a perfume or handy gadget to make their lives a whole lot easier, we believe the key for a guaranteed smile lies in giving their wish list a personal and imaginative tweak. Risky, but worth the reward, which Christmas present ideas for her and gifts for him could end up being the best possible surprise they could find underneath the Christmas tree? Click through our gallery to find out which gifts to give no matter the family member or friend you’re shopping for...
Written in partnership with Liberty .
Sister: Molecule Escentric 01, Escentric Molecules, £66
This modern, sophisticated and high fashion fragrance will act as the perfect gift for the cool older sister who has a penchant for unique and eclectic perfumes .
Intriguing, mysterious and distinct, ingredients of pink pepper, green lime and balsamic vinegar notes makes for an interesting cocktail of scents to captivate the senses and leave a lasting impression long after the holidays are over. The base note of warm musk adds an edge to the overall fragrance, for a perfume that’s more naughty than nice when it comes to gifts this year.
Buy online here .
Sister: Alex Monroe Large Gold-plated Feather Necklace, £130
The ideal gift for the sister who has it all, this beautifully crafted feather pendant makes for the most personal of Christmas presents that she’s sure to wear day in and day out.
Subtle, simple and timeless, the 22ct gold-plated design makes for the most versatile of accessories that’s ideal for day or night - a fact we’re sure won’t be wasted on either giver or receiver after December 26th. If it ends up around your neck more often than hers, we wouldn’t blame you. The temptation may just prove too much...
Buy online here .
Sister: Andrea Garland Purple Chive Liberty Print Compact Mirror, £30
Guaranteed to garner admiring sideways glances whenever she whips it out, this quirky and wonderfully individual compact is the keepsake your sister is sure to hold dear to her for many years to come.
Embellished in Eliza Liberty print and equipped with two mirrors with different magnifications, no matter her style or how hectic her lifestyle is, this piece of unique beauty gadgetry is certain to become her clutch bag essential of choice. It’s definitely become ours.
Buy online here .
Sister: NARS Bronzing Powder in Laguna, £27
Give your sister the gift of a summer glow, no matter how cold the winter months get with this golden shimmer bronzer. Perfect for enhancing a tan or creating the illusion of one, its subtle iridescence adds an understated luminosity to complexions in need of a quick pick-me-up or a chic way to contour that enhances your natural bone structure in one fell swoop.
Natural and undetectable leaving a silky veil of colour in its wake, it’s the stocking filler she’ll wonder what she did without.
Buy online here .
Sister: Monica Vinader Black and Gold Vermeil Esencia Friendship Bracelet, £115
Despite the arguments and sibling squabbles over the years, when all is said and done our sisterly bonds stay strong through thick and thin. Whether you’ve reached a point where the shouting’s stopped and friendship’s begun, or just want a way to remind your sister how special she is to you, this understated and effortlessly on-trend friendship bracelet should fit the bill nicely.
It’s woven cord and golden plate embellishment makes for the perfect way to subtly say thank you that’s emotive, moving and completely memorable.
Buy online here .
Mother: Le Labo Rose 31 Eau de Parfum, £150
Warm, rich and enveloping, this intriguing and sophisticated concoction of centifolio rose, cumin, olibanum, cedar and amber makes for the headiest of perfumes.
The perfect choice for mothers who prefer their scents to make a statement, it has all the ingredients to fast become her new signature fragrance of choice in the New Year, thanks to its unique combination of femininity and masculinity and mixture of light and dark to make it the ideal perfume gift for the mother who needs to be spoilt a little.
Buy online here .
Mother: Sophie Hulme Teal Chain Leather Bag, £625
This beautiful and elegant leather handbag boasts the perfect hint of modern appeal to give your mother the arm candy upgrade she’s been looking for.
The ideal new season trade up from black to teal, the gold detailing, understated chic touches and compact yet practical size will provide all the incentive she needs to make the switch over for good.
Buy online here .
Mother: Byredo Fleur Fantome Fragranced Candle, £50
For the mother who requires a subtle hint to rest, relax and de-stress , this bathroom essential will help provide some much-needed calm amidst the chaos after the most bustling of days.
Handmade in France using mouthblown glass and cotton wicks, it’s a cut above your usual candle, also boasting a lifespan of an impressive 60 hours. Comprising of top notes of rhubarb, lemon petitgrain leaves, a mid of violet leaves and tulip extract and a base of galbanum, heliotrope and suede, it makes for a truly aromatic experience that’ll help calm nerves and clear away the cobwebs to leave her refreshed, rejuvenated and in a much happier place.
Buy online here .
Mother: Multicolour Pepper Liberty Print Shower Cap, £15
You can’t put a price on a good hair day , but if you could, the price of this shower cap should just about cover it. Quite literally.
Come shampoo, soap or suds, this Liberty print shower cap with green frilling acts as the floral and feminine touch of bath time glamour that your mother will never want to bathe without. Comfortable and long-lasting, it’ll prove to be the perfect way for ensuring hair stays and looks frizz-free no matter how hot the water gets.
Buy online here .
Mother: Honestly Healthy Cookbook by Vicki Edgson and Natasha Corrett, £20
For the mother who looks like to cook and eat healthily (or more healthily), this cookbook full of alkaline diet rich ideas will certainly provide sufficient food for thought.
Created by nutritional therapist and Get The Gloss Expert Vicki Edgson and organic gourmet cook Natasha Corrett, it delivers plenty of incentive for embracing the alkaline way with a huge array of easy, quick and delicious recipes for any time of day that boast a huge range of health benefits and culinary ideas that are great for waistlines and taste buds alike.
Buy online here .
Best friend: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Palette, £56
Creating a seamless, subtle and multi-dimensional finish, this Ambient Lighting Blush Palette from Hourglass is an absolute makeup must-have and the true secret to natural-looking radiance.
Fusing together their innovative and inspiring Ambient Lighting Powders - created with patented Photoluminescent Technology - with a range of vibrant cheek colours, Hourglass has created a revolutionary blusher that’s buildable, lightweight and subtly illuminating. Containing three shades including a champagne rose, a glowing peach and a cool berry hue, each shade works to deliver soft, buildable colour and an otherworldly glow.
What’s more, each compact is totally individual with its own unique marbled effect - it’s your own very bespoke blusher.
Buy online here .
Best friend: Diptyque Insolite Candle Limited Edition, £45
Coming together on a unique partnership that intertwines exceptional fabrics, quality and design, this Diptyque and Liberty candle is the most stylish home fragrance accessory a girl could ever need.
Blending a selection of spices, petals, zests and peels, the scent is inspired by the collective smells found burrowing beneath curiosity cabinets and vintage boutique stores, leaving a warming, citrusy finish. The beautifully bold packaging itself combines Diptyque’s signature Paladin and Basile motifs along with two of Liberty’s prints, (the Needingworth and Peacock fan pattern) to create a candle so chic it would look as appropriate atop a jewellery cabinet as it would a windowsill.
Buy online here .
Best friend: NARS Audacious Lipstick in Bette Bordeaux, £24
Give the gift of a perfect pout this Christmas with a NARS Audacious Lipstick in the beautiful berry shade of Bette Bordeaux.
Rich and velvety, we’ve been hard-pushed to find a lippy as luxurious and long-lasting as this one. With its intense pigment and rich, nourishing formula, it glides onto lips leaving a bold, full-coverage finish in just a single stroke.
Not to mention, berry shades are set to be huge this festive season - meaning this lipstick is bang on trend as well as firmly on our ultimate beauty bag wish list.
Buy online here .
Best friend: Alexandra Mann Blue Oxton Liberty Print Wash Bag, £45
A girl’s makeup collection is only as good as the bag she keeps it in, which is why this Liberty print wash bag is an ideal buy for any beauty junkie best friend.
Created as part of an exclusive collection in Liberty print, this Alexandra Mann wash bag in a pretty paisley print will help bring some British design flair into any bathroom and wash routine. Soft and spacious, this bag is big enough to house all the beauty essentials , while also being compact enough to slip into your luggage for effortless style on-the-go.
Buy online here .
Best friend: Jennifer Behr Gold Filigree Indira Headpiece, £110
Like jewellery for the head, this handmade headpiece is both ethereal and delicate and the perfect accessory for beautifully boho hair.
With heirloom quality and a fashion-forward twist, the gold-tone, three-part chain is laced with seventies charm and would make a great modern alternative to the formal fascinator. Finished off with a central diamond-shape filigree design, this accessory would add a casual glamour and elegance to any outfit or look.
Buy online here .
For him: Frederic Malle Geranium Pour Monsieur, £75
There’s no doubt men can be tricky to buy for, but if there’s one gift that can do no harm it’s a strong sophisticated scent - and this trio of fragrances from Frederic Malle is the ideal selection.
Created by master perfumer Dominique Ropion, these warm and exotic scents contain a heart of geranium, mint and aniseed, hints of spicy clove and cinnamon and a large dose of sandalwood and white musk that help to deliver depth and sophistication. A final splash of incense resinoïd and styrax benzoin adds a suave and gentlemanly undercurrent that we’re sure any man would be proud to portray.
Buy online here .
For him: Il Bussetto Purple Leather Card Holder, £35
Help him organise his life in style this festive season with this sleek and trendy Il Bussetto card holder.
Made from 100% real leather, this aubergine shade wallet is created from smooth vegetable tanned leather and is the perfect way to store cards and cash with ease and elegance. Containing two external card slots and two internal card slots involving a magic system, users can fit a whole range of cards while also being able to slip it nice and neatly into any back pocket. The signature Il Bussetto debossed logo helps finish off the product with charm and sophistication.
Buy online here .
For him: Liberty London Red Chatsworth Print Silk Pocket Square, £45
The ideal gift for any suave gent with an eclectic style, this Liberty print pocket square will help add a little fashionable flair to any simple suit.
Boldly emblazoned with the iconic crimson and blue Chatsworth design on heavenly soft silk, this fabric square works well against most designs and shades and can be easily tucked, trimmed and tailored into the breast pocket for a perfectly regal finish. Stylish and unequivocally British, this is a flawless fashion find.
Buy online here .
For him: Murdock Grooming The Luxury Shave Box, £90
Presented in a sleek and stylish box, this complete set contains all the essentials needed for a traditionally close gentlemen's shave.
Containing three products, the set includes a Pre-Shave Oil that’s to be applied before shaving to soften the whiskers and prepare the skin for the razor’s edge; a rich luxurious Shave Cream Tub that can be applied by hand or with a badger shaving brush; and finally a Post-Shave Balm that works to soothe and moisturise the skin while also helping to seal the pores post-shave.
Buy online here .
For him: Christys’ Navy Linen Flat Cap, £35
A dapper Downton design, this short peak cap from the Christys' Hats collection is the perfect winter warming gift for the man in your life.
A lighter flat cap version of a classic style, this quintessentially British design is constructed in breathable linen and created at the Christys' Oxfordshire factory. In the smart and casual shade of navy, this hat would work perfectly for any occasion, whether that involves taking a leisurely Sunday stroll or catching up with old friends over a drink.
Buy online here .
