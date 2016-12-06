Christmas gifts for her: the working woman’s wishlist

What do you buy the woman who’s too busy to sit down, let alone shop? From personalised diaries to designer travel companions, anti-stress scents to sleep essentials, here are the Christmas gift ideas no desk, handbag or bookshelf should be without. Michael Kors Passport Cover and Luggage Tag gift set, £110

The perfect gift for the woman who’s racked up her fair amount of air miles over the years, this designer duo of travel essentials is certain to make transitioning between time zones a much more appealing prospect. A striking flash of red to subtly overhaul anyone’s luggage and beautifully gift boxed too, it’s sure to provide a much-needed reminder of home no matter how far away she goes. Buy online . Catherine and Jean Alexis Butterfly Eye Mask, from £18

Is she too stressed to sleep ? This luxuriously soft sleep mask will definitely go some way to keeping middle of the night distractions to a minimum. Available with or without lavender, its satin front and velvet back make for the most fitting and soothing of backdrops to help aid a smoother night’s sleep. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: 12 anti-stress scents guaranteed to help you relax and unwind Monica Vinader 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Fiji Friendship Bracelet in black, £125

With rose gold being the undisputed colour of the year, this beautiful bracelet is certain to be the personal yet professional piece of arm candy she’ll never want to take off. With a complimentary engraving service also available for adding messages, motifs or hand drawn doodles too, it’s a gift guaranteed to stand out underneath the Christmas tree this year. Buy online . T2 Bizarre Bazaar Blue Aztec Tea for One set, £20

There’s nothing a good cup of tea won’t fix and this beautifully crafted hand-stamped tea set from T2 will definitely help hit the spot. A teapot and teacup in one, it keeps deskside clutter to a minimum and even comes with a diffuser to satisfy loose leaf lovers to restore some calm into the most chaotic of days. Buy online . De Mamiel limited edition winter candle, £85

Has she been burning the candle at both ends? Help her extinguish escalating worry levels by lighting up this limited edition winter candle from one of our favourite aromatherapy brands. Hand-blended and containing a relaxing combination of soothing essential oils, its woody-citrus notes serve as a treat for all the senses. With Himalayan cedarwood to relieve tension, neroli to relax and wild rose to counter fatigue, it’s guaranteed to turn their home from stressed to sanctuary in no time at all. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: The art of layering of your scent Eucerin Aquaporin Active Hydration for Dry Skin, £15.50

Stress and skin make for the worst of combinations, but with this little complexion pick-me-up in her stocking, dehydrated skin will soon become a thing of the past. Containing gluco glycerol to intensely moisturise skin both in the short and long-term, it works by boosting the strength and number of skin’s water transporting microscopic channels (called aquaporins), leaving it noticeably suppler and softer as a result. Plus, being both fragrance-free and non-comedogenic makes it suitable for a wide variety of skin types too. Get 3 for 2 when you buy online here . Noble Macmillan 2017 diary, £49

A forward planner’s dream gift, this comprehensive diary contains all the tools needed for ensuring 2017 starts off on the most solid of foundations. With to-do lists, a London Underground map, 26-page notes section and calendar layouts inside; gilt edges and a choice of five colours for the outside, its front cover can also be engraved for the most elegant of personal seals on top. Buy online . Step Up: Confidence, success and your stellar career in 10 minutes a day, £12.99