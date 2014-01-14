Christy Turlington Burns Revealed as the Global Brand Ambassador for IMEDEEN

Iconic supermodel and timeless beauty Christy Turlington Burns has just been unveiled as the new global ambassador for IMEDEEN beauty supplements, and we couldn’t think of a better beauty pairing.

Both a loyal devotee of the range and an advocate of the belief that health and beauty starts from within, Christy credits the brand’s Time Perfection , £40.80, as one of her anti-ageing must-have products for helping her maintain healthy, younger-looking skin by targeting the deeper dermal layers of the skin that creams cannot reach.

Commenting on the partnership, Christy says, “It’s very important for me to maintain great looking skin – not only as a model, but as a woman with lots of demands and many roles to fill each day.

“Now more than ever it’s important that I nourish myself in every way possible to take care of my health and well-being. Caring for my skin on the inside is just as important as how I care for the outside and I can count on IMEDEEN to deliver deep down nourishment where it matters most”.

Christy will feature in a beauty campaign, shot by renowned photographer Daniel Jackson, and as part of the partnership, a donation will be made to Christy’s not-for-profit organisation, Every Mother Counts (EMC) too. The organisation aims to end preventable deaths in pregnancy and childbirth around the world and focuses on raising awareness and encouraging people to take action to improve the health and well-being of girls and women worldwide.