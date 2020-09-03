We want to get our hands on this limited edition Clinique gift bag at Boots

3 September 2020
clinique-product-spotlight

With 6 cult makeup and skincare favourites worth more than £60, consider your shelfie, and your beauty routine, upgraded. But you need to be quick

With post-summer skin in need of some TLC, many of us may be topping up our skincare supplies right now. But don't click anywhere before you've checked out this brilliant offer from Clinique at Boots, guaranteed to banish back-to-school blues. The vibrant blue beauty bag (we're chanelling new pencil case vibes) is filled with six deluxe treats to ease you into the new season.

This FREE deluxe gift worth £61 is yours when you buy two Clinique products. What's more, with any third Clinique purchase, you also receive a FREE full-size Dramatically Different Oil Control Gel worth £31, exclusively at Boots.com. 

Hurry, it's available for a limited time only, while stocks last.


What's in the Clinique gift with purchase at Boots.com?

Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips 30ml
Moisture Surge™ 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 15ml
Moisture Surge™ Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate 5ml
Moisture Surge™ Overnight Mask 30ml
Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour+ Primer in Bare Pop 3.8g
High Impact™ Mascara in Black 3.5ml

To get your  free Clinique gift bag  with 2 Clinique purchases head to  boots.com  now. Offer runs until 12th September 2020 while stocks last.

Written in partnership with Clinique at Boots


You may also like

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More