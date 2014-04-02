CODAGE Paris launches in Selfridges with tailored skincare event

2 April 2014
get-the-gloss-codage-serum

A new brand which targets individual skin concerns is coming to the capital

New bespoke skin care brand CODAGE Paris has just launched in the UK and it’s most definitely got our stamp of ‘tres chic’ approval.

Founded by siblings Julien & Amandine Azencott, CODAGE is founded on a one-on-one approach to beauty. In particular, their expertise is based upon the practices of the traditional French pharmacy which involves solving individual beauty issues, having a distinct knowledge of their active ingredients’ properties and being precise with their dosages. Offering expert guidance and unique care, CODAGE prides itself on creating tailor-made products that are customised to your specific skin requirements.

For those of you dealing with complexion conundrums, this is your lucky day. During the 3rd, 4th and 5th of April, a beauty workshop to launch CODAGE is being held within Selfridges London where the very co-founder himself, Julien Azencott, will be on hand to recommend and create personalised prescriptions.

Customers will also have the chance to experience an Express CODAGE Detox Facial when purchasing a product on the day - heralded as skincare saviours, this is one beauty event and brand that’s not to be missed.


